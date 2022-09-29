Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.
Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Search-and-rescue efforts continue following Hurricane Ian
Crews in Fort Myers continue to look for survivors after Hurricane Ian devestated the Florida city. More than two dozen could still be missing, the mayor said, as some are criticizing the timing of when the county issued its evacuation order. Kris Van Cleave reports.
These people spent years working towards their dream homes. Hurricane Ian swept them away in less than 24 hours.
Childhood sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt devoted years to saving up so they could leave Wisconsin and get their Florida dream home, a little bright yellow house with Caribbean blue doors that quickly earned the nickname "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian came, and blew their roof off "like a zipper."
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Biden to meet in person with Ron DeSantis to survey Hurricane Ian destruction
Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet President Biden in-person to debrief on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. They haven't met since they argued over immigration.
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?
As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
CBS News
How one business in Fort Myers is recovering after Ian unleashed disaster "you only ever see in the movies"
For years, the Green Cup Café has served as a community focal point in downtown Fort Myers, Florida. Then Hurricane Ian came through, unleashing the kind of damage that owner Robert Podgorski says "you only ever see in the movies." Now, despite losing so much, they're using positivity, laughter and the staff that has become family to rebuild.
Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
Couple's "Casa Banana" dream home in Florida reduced to rubble during Hurricane Ian
High school sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt worked for years to move from Wisconsin to Florida and get their tropical dream home – a bright yellow house that they named "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian hit, and all that remains is a pile of rubble.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
10/03: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
