ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeding Tampa Bay
CBS News

Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?

As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week

Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

How one business in Fort Myers is recovering after Ian unleashed disaster "you only ever see in the movies"

For years, the Green Cup Café has served as a community focal point in downtown Fort Myers, Florida. Then Hurricane Ian came through, unleashing the kind of damage that owner Robert Podgorski says "you only ever see in the movies." Now, despite losing so much, they're using positivity, laughter and the staff that has become family to rebuild.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

Army Green Berets face childcare challenges

A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

10/03: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

President Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey storm damage

President Biden visited Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. The president committed more than $60 million in federal funds to help the U.S. territory. Major Garrett, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the trip.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
67K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy