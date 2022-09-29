Read full article on original website
Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs
A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Cheese festival returns to Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic
BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Shelter: Cat thrown from pickup in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday.
Brick House Tavern & Tap Closes in Latham-Chick-fil-A Coming?
Rumors had been swirling for quite some time about Brick House Tavern & Tap closing and now it's official. But there are more rumors. It appears that there is a popular restaurant that may be moving into its location. Why Did Brick House Tavern & Tap Close?. The lease on...
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Papa Brillo’s opening new location in East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
(g)row in GF; Cuddle Bugs in SGF: Kids & parents stores open
(G)row — “curated cuteness for kiddos 0-5” — opened in late May on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. “At (g)row,” says its website, “you will find clothing, toys, and gear for children age 0-5 as well as special gifts for parents (and parents-to-be!) and a selection of maternity clothes.”
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: My neighbor’s tree damaged my roof; shouldn’t they pay?
"My neighbor's trees are growing over my garage. They have damaged my garage roof, and now I have to replace it and the gutters on the roof. Don't you think they should have to pay?"
