Saratoga County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs

A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Cheese festival returns to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic

BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese

Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

(g)row in GF; Cuddle Bugs in SGF: Kids & parents stores open

(G)row — “curated cuteness for kiddos 0-5” — opened in late May on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. “At (g)row,” says its website, “you will find clothing, toys, and gear for children age 0-5 as well as special gifts for parents (and parents-to-be!) and a selection of maternity clothes.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

