Read full article on original website
Related
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany
Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
nippertown.com
Troy’s ChowderFest to be Held on October 9th
TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale
The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
Everything happening around Lake George in October
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o'-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the "off-season" for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully - and zoom out from just the lake itself - there's still plenty going on.
Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs
A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers
New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York households to payments get up to $1,050
Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
mylittlefalls.com
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Where to find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region
Gas prices in the Capital Region have been decreasing over the past several months after hitting $5 in May. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $3.65 per gallon in the Albany area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oldest family business in downtown Bennington closing its doors
Shaffe's Men's Shop is the oldest family business in downtown Bennington. After nearly 100 years, the owners have decided to close its doors.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
WNYT
Reflecting on how Bob Kovachick has impacted the Capital Region
His name is arguably the most well known in the Capital Region. He’s been in our living rooms, and a part of our lives, for generations. We grew up, and many of our children grew up, watching Bob. He was a staple at our schools and our senior centers.
A ‘Friendly’ Unique Cafe & Cocktails Spot Coming to Western Ave in Albany
The old Friendly's that closed in 2011 and became Crispy Basil Artisan Pizza which also shuttered in 2016 will now become a new cafe and cocktails concept on Western Avenue in Albany. This unique picturesque spot will be called The Scene Coffee & Cocktails. What is the New Business Concept?
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
glensfallschronicle.com
(g)row in GF; Cuddle Bugs in SGF: Kids & parents stores open
(G)row — “curated cuteness for kiddos 0-5” — opened in late May on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. “At (g)row,” says its website, “you will find clothing, toys, and gear for children age 0-5 as well as special gifts for parents (and parents-to-be!) and a selection of maternity clothes.”
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Comments / 0