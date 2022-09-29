Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveils 2023 proposed budget
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has released her 2023 proposed budget, which includes a property tax increase, infrastructure improvements and a new nature trail. The third-term Democrat released her $217 million budget proposal Friday at City Hall. Sheehan says it was driven mostly by the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany
Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
WRGB
Schenectady mayor says resident flooding concerns won't get extra attention in new budget
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy revealed the city's 2023 proposed budget on Friday, estimating about $104 million in total expenses, up from the $98 million allocated in 2022. The proposed tax rate will stay the same for the second straight year, and the city will add...
Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs
A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
wamc.org
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: September 30 - October 6, 2022
Joshua Bond sold property at 5 Manning Rd to Keith Wharton for $600,000. Jane Curtiss sold property at 313 Hop City Rd to Lynn Broughton for $341,000. Eric Meisner sold property at 5 Aysimac Ct to Alexei Raducanu for $564,500. Schworm Enterprises Inc sold property at 137 Lakehill Rd to...
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
Oldest family business in downtown Bennington closing its doors
Shaffe's Men's Shop is the oldest family business in downtown Bennington. After nearly 100 years, the owners have decided to close its doors.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
Brick House Tavern & Tap Closes in Latham-Chick-fil-A Coming?
Rumors had been swirling for quite some time about Brick House Tavern & Tap closing and now it's official. But there are more rumors. It appears that there is a popular restaurant that may be moving into its location. Why Did Brick House Tavern & Tap Close?. The lease on...
nippertown.com
Troy’s ChowderFest to be Held on October 9th
TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.
Albany Common Council member calling on Mayor to fire Chief of Police
Friday’s homicide is Albany’s 12th this year. Now as the search for answers to reduce violence continue, a city councilman says one solution is a new chief of police. News10 asked the councilman why, and how the city and department are responding.
WNYT
Fulton County senior center looking for help after flood damage
The Fulton County sheriff’s office is sharing that a senior center in Fulton County, is now flooded, and they’re looking for help. The sheriff’s office says it’s the senior center in Lassellsville, and the insurance policy doesn’t include internal water damage. They say that the...
Where to find the cheapest gas in the Capital Region
Gas prices in the Capital Region have been decreasing over the past several months after hitting $5 in May. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is currently $3.65 per gallon in the Albany area.
WNYT
Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest
The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
Papa Brillo’s opening new location in East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.
Everything happening around Lake George in October
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o'-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the "off-season" for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully - and zoom out from just the lake itself - there's still plenty going on.
