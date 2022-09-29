TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO