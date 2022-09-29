ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveils 2023 proposed budget

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has released her 2023 proposed budget, which includes a property tax increase, infrastructure improvements and a new nature trail. The third-term Democrat released her $217 million budget proposal Friday at City Hall. Sheehan says it was driven mostly by the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany

Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
ALBANY, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs

A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: September 30 - October 6, 2022

Joshua Bond sold property at 5 Manning Rd to Keith Wharton for $600,000. Jane Curtiss sold property at 313 Hop City Rd to Lynn Broughton for $341,000. Eric Meisner sold property at 5 Aysimac Ct to Alexei Raducanu for $564,500. Schworm Enterprises Inc sold property at 137 Lakehill Rd to...
CORINTH, NY
wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool

Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Troy’s ChowderFest to be Held on October 9th

TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Fulton County senior center looking for help after flood damage

The Fulton County sheriff’s office is sharing that a senior center in Fulton County, is now flooded, and they’re looking for help. The sheriff’s office says it’s the senior center in Lassellsville, and the insurance policy doesn’t include internal water damage. They say that the...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest

The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Everything happening around Lake George in October

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o'-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the "off-season" for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully - and zoom out from just the lake itself - there's still plenty going on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

