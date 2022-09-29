ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing

On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
Independent Investigation Into Greenfield Police Chief and Lt. Dodge Released

(Greenfield, MA) When Mayor Roxann Wedegartner placed Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. and Lieutenant Todd Dodge on paid administrative leave on May 6th, she ordered an independent infestation. The results of that investigation are now available to the public. The investigation was directed to look into a conversation between Haigh...
GREENFIELD, MA

