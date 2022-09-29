Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
Albany Common Council member calling on Mayor to fire Chief of Police
Friday’s homicide is Albany’s 12th this year. Now as the search for answers to reduce violence continue, a city councilman says one solution is a new chief of police. News10 asked the councilman why, and how the city and department are responding.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
wamc.org
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
WRGB
Schenectady mayor says resident flooding concerns won't get extra attention in new budget
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy revealed the city's 2023 proposed budget on Friday, estimating about $104 million in total expenses, up from the $98 million allocated in 2022. The proposed tax rate will stay the same for the second straight year, and the city will add...
theupstater.com
Pond dredging expected to begin early October
GREENVILLE — The dredging of the pond at Veterans’ Park could begin in early October, according to Town Supervisor Paul Macko. The town awarded the project to local contractor John Halsted Excavating in Earlton for $42,800 during the town board’s Sept. 19 meeting. Then the town was...
WNYT
Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest
The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
nippertown.com
Troy’s ChowderFest to be Held on October 9th
TROY – Coming back to Troy on October 9th is ChowderFest, presented by Troy BID. This time there are no tickets, just visit participating locations to purchase soup and chowder throughout Downtown Troy. Featuring live music, kids’ activities and more, attendees are welcomed to explore the walkable district sampling chowder, soup, and other delicious treats from a diverse group of restaurants and purveyors. The event is free to attend and will feature $2 four-ounce samples for purchase at all participating locations.
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
wamc.org
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Fulton County senior center looking for help after flood damage
The Fulton County sheriff’s office is sharing that a senior center in Fulton County, is now flooded, and they’re looking for help. The sheriff’s office says it’s the senior center in Lassellsville, and the insurance policy doesn’t include internal water damage. They say that the...
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
WHEC TV-10
Sheriff Baxter speaks out against bail reform in a video from state capitol
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff is reacting to the violence and renewing calls for bail reform. The sheriff’s office posted a video of Todd Baxter in front of the state capitol in Albany. Sheriff Baxter said about bail reform: “It’s called danger. These people are dangerous...
No Bones About It! Must-See ‘Skeleton House’ in Rensselaer County
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved
The Fort Edward Village Board is looking into the police department being dissolved.
Watervliet Fire Department responds to structure fire
Watervliet Fire Department respond to structure fire
Albany PD investigating Hamilton Street homicide
The Albany Police Department said one person has been seriously injured in a shooting. Police said the shooting took place on the 400 block of Hamilton Street.
