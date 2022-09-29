ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday

The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
iBerkshires.com

Winners of 2022 Fall Foliage Children's Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fall Foliage Children's Parade on Friday evening attracted 72 participants in individual, group and float categories. The parade stepped off from Monument Square, accompanied by police and the Drury High marching band, and ended at City Hall for awards presented by longtime organizer Kathy Keeser, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and 2022 Grand Marshals Leon and MaryAnn King.
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Former Chefs Growing Restaurant-Driven Produce in Suburban Albany

Emma Hearst and her husband John Barker, graduates of the Culinary Institute of America, had been working as professional chefs for 15 years when they decided to make a change. Instead of creating dishes with ingredients, they wanted to grow them. The shift from cooking to farming made sense considering...
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
newyorkalmanack.com

Remembering Lake George Steamboat Company’s Bill Dow

“Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to Lake George Village and his love of Lake George was matched only by his generosity and kindness towards others,” said Mayor Bob Blais, a close friend of many decades. “We communicated...
Hot 99.1

John Mellencamp Hits the Road in 2023! Here’s the Albany Information!

2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. We are less than 3 months away from 2023 and we are already seeing shows scheduled for the new year. Not long ago we announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at MVP Arena in Albany on March 14, 2023. Earlier this week we announced another blue-collar rocker returning to Albany!
