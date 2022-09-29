DoorDash Just Introduced Something Delightfully Dangerous

Between work, exercise, socialization, and rest, cooking for yourself every night can sometimes feel like a big ask. But for those who live in foodie towns and cities, delivery services are a great way to experience all the delicious features your city has to offer without leaving your home. What a time to be alive!

Services like Uber (UBER) , GrubHub, and DoorDash (DASH) have sprung up over the last decade to get food, alcohol, and other goods from merchants to consumers via delivery driver. Of those companies, DoorDash in particular has been expanding its services as of late -- and now it's found another way to grow its items-on-demand empire.

In 2020, coronavirus forced people all over the world back into their homes for an unforeseeable period of time. Lockdown and quarantine orders made going out a rare occurrence -- and for many of us, delivery services went from luxury item to lifeline to the outside world.

DoorDash began in 2013 as the brainchild of three Stanford University students in Palo Alto, California. Six months later, the company incorporated, and in late 2020, the company went public. On the first day of trading, their stock price jumped up by an impressive 86%.

This week, DoorDash is teaming up with Chase Bank (JPM) to premiere the first ever DoorDash credit card. Card payments will process through Mastercard (MA) . Members will be able to use their card to access benefits and earn rewards both in and outside of the DoorDash app. Card users will get also have use of a complimentary 24/7 concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences.

“Connecting people with the best of their neighborhoods is core to our mission, and we’re excited to unlock even more of that value for customers with this first-of-its-kind credit card,” said DoorDash’s Senior Director of Global Partnerships Usman Cheema. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Chase and continue building more everyday shoppable moments for consumers on and off the platform while empowering the local communities we serve.”

Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards, added that “the new card is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store.”

Going Beyond Food Delivery

This isn't the first time DoorDash has teamed up with Chase. In 2020, the two began working together to bring customers extra food delivery perks. The bank began offering free DashPass memberships as a perk for cardholders.

DoorDash has been looking to offer more selection in the future, expanding its services to include grocery and alcohol delivery, too. The company has even reportedly tested a package pickup and delivery service in the past, though there no news if the service will be offered in the future.

The company has been expanding its delivery partnerships to markets outside of restaurant service, too. It recently added Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to its network, along with several other regional grocery chains across the United States. It also delivers goods from retail stores like Big Lots (BIG) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) .