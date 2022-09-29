Read full article on original website
YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month. October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.
Thieme and Wagner Brewery prepares for 4th annual Puptoberfest
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth annual "Puptoberfest," put on by Thieme and Wagner Brewery, is right around the corner. The annual event celebrates the festivities of a regular Oktoberfest while adding mans best friend into the mix. Thieme and Wagner holds the event as a way to benefit...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling
Hundreds of students gathered on the steps of Purdue University's administration building Friday evening. The group is demanding two university officials resign after a recent court ruling. Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling. The march was organized by #MeTooPurdue, a student group on campus. President and founder Charlotte...
Meet Oscar! A rare find at a local dog shelter
Meet Oscar, a young English Setter/Springer Spaniel mix, who was found all alone and brought to the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. Staff can't believe the sweet pup is still there. Oscar is thought to be 3 years old and between 30-40 pounds so a nice size for his...
Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
Devin Mockobee 1:1 Interview
Purdue football picked up a win over No. 21 ranked Minnesota on Saturday. Devin Mockobee had a 68 yard run that led to a touchdown to secure the win for the Boilers. This was his third of the season. Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with the true freshman walk-on...
Activists protest death of Iranian woman
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group on Purdue's campus took a stand after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran earlier this month. Mahsa Amini died after being taken into the custody of the morality police of the Islamic Regime September 16. She was detained for allegedly wearing a mandatory headscarf or hijab improperly.
Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota on the road
Purdue defeats No. 21 Minnesota, 20-10, for their first-ever win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Aidan O'Connell, who did not get in the game against FAU because of an injury, was back to face the undefeated Golden Gophers. First quarter, O'Connell handed it off to Dylan Downing for a two-yard touchdown....
