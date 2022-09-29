Read full article on original website
Related
Butter may be in short supply, cost more this baking season
If you have a family tradition of baking dozens of cookies, bread and cakes over the holiday season, you may want to start preparing now instead of waiting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that low milk production and labor shortages have impacted the amount of butter that is in cold storage at the end of July. It is at the lowest level since 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Butter shortage: How holiday baking season could be affected
When it comes to cooking and baking, it's a truth universally acknowledged that butter just makes things better.
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know
For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
This South Florida Bistro Is The Best Bakery In The State
People are always lining up for this bakery's amazing croissants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
freightwaves.com
Nothing smooth about butter
Butter is currently second only to eggs for the title of most inflationary food item, up 25% year over year, compared to 13%-14% for the entire grocery category. Inventories of cold butter at the end of July were the lowest since 2017. Those stocks are usually built up early in the year and drawn down most heavily during the winter baking season. In anticipation of rising demand as consumers bake their Thanksgiving desserts, butter manufacturers are warning retailers to not discount their current inventory as they may not be able to fully meet upcoming demand.
msn.com
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Recall issued over various vegetables, salsas that may contain listeria at Kroger stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Food and Drug Administration is warning of a recall impacting several vegetable products, such as salsa, at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was announced by the company GHGA over concerns of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination and impacts Kroger stores in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with a strain of listeria that may be linked to contaminated brie and camembert cheeses.
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas
If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
AOL Corp
Rising butter prices could pose threat to TikTok's butter board trend
The butter board craze is spreading across the internet, but rising butter costs could soon put an end to the trend. In August, the average price of a stick of butter (453.6 gm) cost nearly $4.70, up from $3.63 a year ago. It's the highest price since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began documenting average price data for butter in 2018. In the past year alone, the price of fats and oils increased 29.3%, with margarine up 38.3% and butter up by 24.6%.
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Candy corn: The Halloween candy that divides a nation. Its original name? 'Chicken feed'
First harvested in the late 19th century, candy corn at Halloween is irresistible to some and gross to others. How the candy is made might scare you.
Michigan cheese maker recalls Brie and Camembert due to listeria outbreak
Benton Harbor's Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued a recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to a possible listeria outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The cheeses are sold at large chains in the U.S. and Mexico, including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods.
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0