Texas State

102.5 The Bone

Butter may be in short supply, cost more this baking season

If you have a family tradition of baking dozens of cookies, bread and cakes over the holiday season, you may want to start preparing now instead of waiting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that low milk production and labor shortages have impacted the amount of butter that is in cold storage at the end of July. It is at the lowest level since 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.
AGRICULTURE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way

These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know

For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
KENTUCKY STATE
Thrillist

Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

Nothing smooth about butter

Butter is currently second only to eggs for the title of most inflationary food item, up 25% year over year, compared to 13%-14% for the entire grocery category. Inventories of cold butter at the end of July were the lowest since 2017. Those stocks are usually built up early in the year and drawn down most heavily during the winter baking season. In anticipation of rising demand as consumers bake their Thanksgiving desserts, butter manufacturers are warning retailers to not discount their current inventory as they may not be able to fully meet upcoming demand.
INDUSTRY
msn.com

Does Butter Go Bad?

Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
B106

Fun for All Ages at 7th Annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas

If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, this is the perfect event for you!. Pets of all shapes and sizes will be available at the 7th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in Belton, Texas. Rescue Magazine and the Bell County Expo Center have teamed up to bring this fun family event for all animal lovers to Central Texas this October.
BELTON, TX
B106

Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones

Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Rising butter prices could pose threat to TikTok's butter board trend

The butter board craze is spreading across the internet, but rising butter costs could soon put an end to the trend. In August, the average price of a stick of butter (453.6 gm) cost nearly $4.70, up from $3.63 a year ago. It's the highest price since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began documenting average price data for butter in 2018. In the past year alone, the price of fats and oils increased 29.3%, with margarine up 38.3% and butter up by 24.6%.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ESPN Sioux Falls

Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
IOWA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan cheese maker recalls Brie and Camembert due to listeria outbreak

Benton Harbor's Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued a recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to a possible listeria outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The cheeses are sold at large chains in the U.S. and Mexico, including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods.
MICHIGAN STATE
B106

B106

