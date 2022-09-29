Butter is currently second only to eggs for the title of most inflationary food item, up 25% year over year, compared to 13%-14% for the entire grocery category. Inventories of cold butter at the end of July were the lowest since 2017. Those stocks are usually built up early in the year and drawn down most heavily during the winter baking season. In anticipation of rising demand as consumers bake their Thanksgiving desserts, butter manufacturers are warning retailers to not discount their current inventory as they may not be able to fully meet upcoming demand.

