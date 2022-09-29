Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Cross Country Back in Action at UIW Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams will be back in action Saturday as they take on the UIW Invitational. The men's team will run an 8K race starting at 8:30 a.m., and the women will run a 6K race starting at 9:05 a.m. at Live Oak City Park. The course is described as "flat and fast" with rolling hills and gradual turns. There will be 16 men's teams and 13 women's teams competing, including the hosting UIW Cardinals, UTSA, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northern Colorado, Texas A&M-Commerce, Rice and various NCAA Division III and NAIA teams.
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Looks to Keep Rolling Saturday vs. Southern Utah
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – One of just six teams in the NCAA with 14 wins, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (14-4, 3-0) looks to keep rolling by hosting the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds (2-10, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Continues Historic Run with Sweep of Southern Utah
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – At 15-4, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team moved back into a tie for the NCAA lead in wins with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22) victory over the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Towson (15-0),...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Continues Road Trip at San Jose State on Sunday
San Jose, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-4-2, 0-1-0 WAC) is set to wrap up their three-match road trip when they take on the San Jose State Spartans (3-3-1, 0-0-1 WAC) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Spartan Soccer Complex.
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Falls to Seattle U in WAC Opener
SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 2-1 to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday at Championship Field in their Western Athletic Conference opener. The Redhawks (2-5-1, 1-0-0 WAC) got the scoring started early in the first half. Jesse Ortiz...
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
tejanonation.net
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
KRGV
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Rd and Monte Cristo Rd, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
Eight Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported eight of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 17. Between Sept. 17 and 30, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. reported that two employees from the 107th District Court, one employee from the Auditor’s Office, one employee from the Sheriff’s Office, […]
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
mysoutex.com
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic
The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Pumpkin spice and everything nice at this Top Performer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market
A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
KRGV
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
