SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams will be back in action Saturday as they take on the UIW Invitational. The men's team will run an 8K race starting at 8:30 a.m., and the women will run a 6K race starting at 9:05 a.m. at Live Oak City Park. The course is described as "flat and fast" with rolling hills and gradual turns. There will be 16 men's teams and 13 women's teams competing, including the hosting UIW Cardinals, UTSA, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northern Colorado, Texas A&M-Commerce, Rice and various NCAA Division III and NAIA teams.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO