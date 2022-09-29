Sky Stream vs Sky Q: what are the differences? Which is better?

There's a new way to watch Sky TV. Seemingly admitting its satellite service looks positively steam-powered in the age of streaming, Sky has launched Sky Stream , a way to stream Sky channels to your TV over the internet without needing a dish.

Dish-free Sky has been on the cards for years. It sort of launched last year in the form of Sky Glass , but that required you to buy a whole new TV into the bargain. Sky Stream is simply a streaming puck, however, that you plug into your existing TV. So how does it compare to the full-fat Sky Q experience? Let's find out.

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: price

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky is a premium TV service, and as such, it doesn't come cheap. That's true even of Sky Stream – while it's a basic 4K streaming device like many others, it's shackled to Sky's legacy pricing strategy.

That means you have to pay a one-off 'set-up fee', even though set-up involves just plugging it into your TV's HDMI port and a mains socket (there's no engineer involved, you just do it yourself). This fee is £39.95, though it's reduced to £20 if you sign up to an 18-month contract.

Sky says the Stream device is free (set-up fee notwithstanding), but the entry-level package costs £26 a month – that gives you Sky's basic channels (HD included) and Netflix . That's on an 18-month contract. If you want the convenience of a rolling 31-day contract (which most streaming services offer as standard), it goes up to £29 a month.

Extras such as Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport cost extra, with pricing TBC. And you can add Sky Stream to up to five extra TVs in the home for £12 extra a month.

And what about Sky Q? It too starts at £26 a month for the same channel package (including Netflix) on an 18-month contract, but the set-up fee can be as high as £49 (though it too can be £20 like Sky Stream). As for extras, brace yourself.

Sky Sports is £18 a month, Sky Cinema £12 a month, and BT Sport £28 a month (all these prices are on 18-month contracts – sign up for a shorter time and you'll pay even more). Sky Kids is £6 a month, Disney Plus £7.99 a month, while HD is £8 a month or HD and Ultra HD £12 a month (all on 31-day contracts). You can also sign up to Multiscreen for £15 a month (on an 18-month contract).

Go all in, and you could find yourself paying £124.99 a month, and that's on an 18-month contract – sign up for less time and the prices go up. Don't forget the one-off set-up fee, too. Ouch.

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: hardware

(Image credit: Sky)

So that's the pricing. But what do you actually get for your money?

Sky Stream is a stripped-back Sky experience. Your money gets you the streaming puck previously offered only as part of Sky Glass, but this time with no obligation to buy a new TV. That means you can use it with any TV, which should make it a lot more compelling than Sky Glass for many people.

Sky Q involves the Sky Q set-top box and Sky Q broadband hub. The Sky Q box comes in 1TB or 2TB capacities, giving you plenty of space to store shows and movies for watching back any time. The Sky Stream puck doesn't have a hard drive, so you will have to rely on streaming or catch-up services to watch after the fact.

The Sky Q box lets you watch / record up to seven channels at once. There's also a Sky Q Mini box which piggybacks off the main box to bring much the same experience to another TV within the home.

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: interface

(Image credit: Sky)

It's not clear exactly how Sky Stream's UI will work, but Sky is promising "most of the Sky Glass experience", including voice controls, Playlist, tailored recommendations and Restart live TV.

Sky Glass's voice control function is more advanced than Sky Q's, as it doesn't require you to press a button (you just say "Hello Sky"). However, Sky Stream doesn't have the same always-listening mics built-in, so – like Sky Q – you will have to hold down a button on the remote.

Sky Glass's user experience is very similar to Sky Q's, but slicker and more stylish. Recommendations remain at the centre of the Home screen, and again, they combine a mix of Sky shows and those from other services such as Netflix, Disney+ , iPlayer and so on. The same rails of other categories are there as you scroll down – 'Now and Next', 'Continue Watching' and so on. There is the same EPG too, for if you want to delve into live TV.

The biggest change between Sky Stream/Glass and Sky Q is a feature called 'Playlist'. Find something you want to watch, press the '+' button on the remote and the content will be added to the dedicated Playlist section so you can watch later. If it's a TV series, every episode will be gathered in one place – even if some are hosted on one service and the rest on another.

It's a neat feature, but the lack of a hard drive means which of your selections are available is at the whim of the streaming services, which chop and change their content on a regular basis due to licensing. The only way to guarantee your choices don't disappear is to choose only a service's original content, such as Netflix's Stranger Things or Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel . But this issue is not unique to Sky Stream, it's an indictment of the Balkanised state of the modern streaming landscape.

By contrast, Sky Q's hard drive means you can record something and store it for as long as you want.

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: picture and sound

(Image credit: Sky)

Both Sky Stream and Sky Q offer a maximum resolution of 4K, but Sky Stream content is HD as standard, whereas Sky Q customers have to pay £8 extra a month for the privilege.

Both let you buy an Ultra HD bolt-on – you will need a 4K TV to see the benefit. And both are ready for Dolby Atmos . Again, just make sure you have a Dolby Atmos soundbar (or suitable home cinema system) in order to hear the difference.

You don't need to use Sky's own broadband for Sky Stream, although Sky recommends a minimum speed of 10Mbps. Sky Q requires a satellite dish – not every UK home can have one, though Sky says that 90 per cent are eligible.

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: early verdict

We haven't tested Sky Stream yet, so can't comment definitely on its performance. But seeing that Sky has confirmed it will offer much the same experience as Sky Glass just without the TV, we can make some educated guesses as to how it will compare with Sky Q.

From what we have seen, it offers much the same experience as Sky Q, but without the need to fix a satellite dish to your home. The main downside is the lack of a hard drive, so you can't store programmes and movies for posterity. But that's something plenty of people are getting used to in this new streaming landscape.

We'll bring you a full Sky Stream review soon.

