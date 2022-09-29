ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

J.R. Heimbigner

You can now get up to $550 in stimulus money

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there is also a Golden State Stimulus that is available to qualifying residents in California? This stimulus payment is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California, but the state of California decided to have another payment called Golden State Stimulus II.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate."It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage. In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October. Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE

