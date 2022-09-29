ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA State Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced an increase in the State minimum wage for 2023. Effective January 1st the minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour, an increase of $1.25 from 2022's wage. The minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Workers that are 14 and 15 years old can be paid 85% or $13.38 per hour.
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement

(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WA Minimum Wage to Rise $1.25 in 2023 Due to Consumer Prices

Workers in Washington state are going to see another raise in the minimum wage in 2023, due to consumer prices. Labor and Industries raises the minimum wage again. $15.74 is what minimum wage workers will receive starting January 1st, 2023. According to Labor and Industries (L&I) the reason for the raise is due to consumer expenses:
PNW 2021 Potato Value Comes In Just Under $2B

According to NASS, the value of all potatoes sold last year in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, totaled $1.92 billion. Washington's 2021 potato crop sod was valued at $666 million, down 5% from 2020. The marketing year average price for fall potatoes was $7.75 per cwt, up $0.19 from the previous year.
See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help

Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.
Newhouse Remains Optimistic That FWMA Will Pass

Time may be running short, but Dan Newhouse remains optimistic that the Senate will address ag labor needs via his Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The legislation which already cleared the House, has stalled in the Senate. And while the window for the 117th Congress is starting to close, the Chair of the Western Caucus believes lawmakers can act in the coming months.
