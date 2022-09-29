Read full article on original website
Related
WA State Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced an increase in the State minimum wage for 2023. Effective January 1st the minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour, an increase of $1.25 from 2022's wage. The minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Workers that are 14 and 15 years old can be paid 85% or $13.38 per hour.
What’s the Deal With Hitchhiking? Is It Still Legal in Washington State?
Wondering if it's legal to hitch a ride in Washington State?. You're not alone. Many people are confused about the laws surrounding hitchhiking, and for good reason—they vary from state to state. In this article, I'll clear up any confusion and let you know what the deal is with...
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
Washington: Can You Really Bury Your Spouse In The Yard?
A friend of my wife was talking about how they are going to bury their husband in the back yard and my ears perked up. Can she really do that? If I had overheard my wife talking about this to her friends about me I might make this crazy face?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement
(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?
You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?. The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities. Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page. Can I have chickens on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WA Minimum Wage to Rise $1.25 in 2023 Due to Consumer Prices
Workers in Washington state are going to see another raise in the minimum wage in 2023, due to consumer prices. Labor and Industries raises the minimum wage again. $15.74 is what minimum wage workers will receive starting January 1st, 2023. According to Labor and Industries (L&I) the reason for the raise is due to consumer expenses:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
How Did Washington’s Green River Serial Killer After 20 Years Get Caught
What Clues Finally Took Down Washington's Green River Killer In 2001?. It took over 20 years to capture one of Washington State's most notorious serial killers. The most heinous of murders were committed by a man named Gary Ridgway and took over 20 years to capture thanks to new technology that previously wasn't available in 1982.
WA State Claims Racial Inequality in 2022 Home Ownership
According to a report released by the Washington State Department of Commerce, there is a large disparity between the number of homes owned by non-minority, or white families, and black, indigenous, Hispanic and other minorities. DOC claims 140K minorities would need to buy a home to make it even. According...
PNW 2021 Potato Value Comes In Just Under $2B
According to NASS, the value of all potatoes sold last year in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, totaled $1.92 billion. Washington's 2021 potato crop sod was valued at $666 million, down 5% from 2020. The marketing year average price for fall potatoes was $7.75 per cwt, up $0.19 from the previous year.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Seen These Amazing Washington Wild Animals Near Tri-Cities?
There are a lot of amazing animals in Washington State you might not even realize are from here. With just a short drive of Tri-Cities, you can see most if not all of these animals on this list. I put them in order of how dangerous they are, so be careful when you get close to the animals at the end.
See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help
Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.
Newhouse Remains Optimistic That FWMA Will Pass
Time may be running short, but Dan Newhouse remains optimistic that the Senate will address ag labor needs via his Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The legislation which already cleared the House, has stalled in the Senate. And while the window for the 117th Congress is starting to close, the Chair of the Western Caucus believes lawmakers can act in the coming months.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 14