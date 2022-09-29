Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO