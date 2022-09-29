Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington
A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
KWQC
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The German American Heritage Center invites residents and tourists to explore the darker side of Davenport. Starting on Sept. 30 and running through the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and some Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. All tours cost of $10 per person and last about two hours.
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
ourquadcities.com
First fall festival with music, food, set for Oct. 8
The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis. QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road. Admission is by donation....
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend
Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
'This is a great feeling' | U.S. Army soldier comes home to son's football game in Pleasant Valley
RIVERDALE, Iowa — A highlight of Week 6 of QC high school football was a heartwarming reunion out on the field. U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Kentrell Wilson surprised his son, Makhi, at the Pleasant Valley - Bettendorf football game after returning home from overseas. Kentrell had been away for...
WQAD
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?
*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
KWQC
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
ourquadcities.com
Does the QC really need a new hotel?
While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
rejournals.com
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
