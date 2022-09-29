Read full article on original website
Candidates for Wisconsin governor share priorities at 2022 Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is a Democrat running for re-election in November, and his opponent Tim Michels, who is a Republican, made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest and get their messages out to the public.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
seehafernews.com
New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
WBAY Green Bay
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
Wisconsin Wolf Population Drops Nearly 15% Following Controversial Wolf Hunt
Following the state’s controversial wolf hunt last year, the number of wolves in Wisconsin fell by 14 percent to 972. The figures were recently released during a meeting of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had intended to hold a hunt in November 2021. However, Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit against the agency in order to push up the event date to February 2021.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump. 23 counties flipped from...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling westbound on WIS 54 in Brown County, you may recognize new signs along the road. The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) unveiled dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Evers ad hypocritical; vote Tim Michels for Governor on Nov. 8 | By Gary Brussat
September 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – I, like many others, agree that there are too many negative political ads. Ironically, one of the more “positive” ads has Governor Tony Evers stating that he will “work with the other side.” I find this ad to be hypocritical.
wxpr.org
New AARP poll shows Republicans leading in Wisconsin's major midterm races
A new election poll from AARP found Republican candidates for major Wisconsin midterm races have narrow leads over their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels with a 3 percent lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. It also shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with a 5 percent...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
