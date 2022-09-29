Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Oct. 4 chart alert - Bulls gain a bit of momentum early this week
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The bulls have gained some slight momentum this week, and more price gains in the near term would likely start a price uptrend on the daily chart. Still, the bulls have more work to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
With so many gold and silver bears, it doesn't take much to trigger a short squeeze
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Although there are risks that the U.S. dollar could push precious metal prices lower, analysts note that Monday's...
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
Wall Street jumps over 1% to start fourth quarter
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday after sharp declines last week although losses in Tesla Inc capped the gains on the Nasdaq after the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker missed quarterly delivery targets. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading, with...
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note
Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade; Saudi extends gains
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, ahead of OPEC+'s monthly meet this week, with the Saudi index on course to extend gains for a fourth session. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 1.5%...
Gold price up on safe-haven demand amid nervous marketplace
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as the precious metals are once again catching a bit of a safe-haven bid as the stock and financial markets remain very jittery. December gold was last up $4.90 at $1,676.80 and December silver was up $0.546 at $19.585.
Another market crash is due soon - Clem Chambers
Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain, discusses his outlook on the markets with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News.
CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022
Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
Bank of England reaffirms willingness to buy long-dated gilts
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was reaffirming its willingness to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts at each of its daily reverse auctions, subject to a reserve price. Earlier on Monday,...
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge
Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek.
Global banks only have a 0.01% exposure to crypto, according to the BIS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new report, which was commissioned by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), shows that the 19 largest...
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
Nasdaq futures hobbled by Tesla weakness
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq futures were pulled lower on Monday by a fall in Tesla shares after the electric vehicle-maker failed to meet quarterly delivery targets, although the other two main indexes were headed for a positive start to the quarter. At 06:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were...
