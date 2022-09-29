Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
The Danish royal house just got a lot smaller. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their prince and princess as well as "His/Her Highness" titles, the royal palace announced on Wednesday. The children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will be known instead by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat starting on January 1, 2023.
King Charles abandons plans to attend Cop27 ‘following Liz Truss’s advice’
Prime minister reportedly raised objections to him going during personal audience at Buckingham Palace
21 candid photos of royals taken at the perfect time
Candid photos of royal family members show a different, lighter side of royal life. Here are amusing photos of royals taken at the perfect time.
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
King Charles will not attend climate summit on Truss advice
King Charles will not attend the climate change conference COP27, which is due to be held in Egypt next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. It was responding to a story in the Sunday Times which claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss had "ordered" the King not to attend. The Palace said...
Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
London CNN — Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place within St. George’s Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday. An engraved ledger stone featuring the name of the late monarch was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel,...
Tree Hugger
Chinchilla Farm Investigation Prompts Call for Fur Ban in Romania
Undercover investigators at fur farms in Romania found chinchillas living in filthy, stacked cages with no ventilation and with mounds of excrement piled on the floor underneath them. Humane Society International/Europe filmed the conditions from April to October last year at four fur farms in Transylvania and nearby regions. They...
King Charles has ‘other priorities’ than climate now, says environment minister
Mark Spencer says William should attend Cop27 in father’s place after Truss reportedly advised monarch not to attend
Comments / 0