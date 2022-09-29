Read full article on original website
2news.com
BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment frustration in Redding
For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
Paradise Post
Shasta County officials warn of people impersonating election officials, voter intimidation
Shasta County officials are warning residents about a group of people impersonating election officials who are questioning voters about their registration. Members of the group wear reflective vests and claim to be part of a “voter task force,” said County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. She said her office has not authorized any house calls and that she considers these kinds of aggressive tactics to be a form of voter intimidation.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
Lassen County News
PG&E celebrates 100th anniversary of Pit 1 Powerhouse
One hundred years ago today, Friday, Sept. 30, a switch was flipped at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Pit 1 Powerhouse in eastern Shasta County, sending 220,000-volts of electricity to a substation 202 miles away in Vacaville. At the time, it was the longest and highest-voltage transmission power line in the world.
insideedition.com
New Footage Captures Sherri Papini Talking to Police With Bandage on Her Nose
A new video of the notorious California super mom who faked her kidnapping was released. It shows Sherri Papini with a bandage across her nose as she clutches her knees to her chest, and tells police officers about her "kidnapping" back in 2016 at her Redding, California, home. Papini inflicted the injuries on herself, including breaking her nose with a hockey stick, to bolster her lies. She was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping.
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Crash Near Redding Shuts Down Roadway
Wildcat Road Logging Truck Crash Occurs When Vehicle Rolls. A fully loaded logging truck experienced a rollover accident southeast of Redding on September 28, which blocked the roadway. The accident happened at the intersection of Wildcat and Manton roads around 7:11 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call of an accident and discovered the logging truck on its side with the tow bar to the rear dolly broken.
krcrtv.com
Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms
REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
