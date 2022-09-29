ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
bestcolleges.com

Education Dept. Designates $1 Million for Adult Learner Career Navigation

The $1 million 'Future Finder Challenge' aims to boost digital tools for adult learners looking to advance their careers. The $1 million Future Finder Challenge will seek prototypes of a career navigation tool for adult learners. Adult learners currently lack a career navigation tool designed specifically for them, according to...
EDUCATION
bestcolleges.com

Marketing Salaries: How Much Does a Social Media Manager Make?

In August 2022, the average income for social media managers was $53,060. Social media manager pay varies based on factors like industry and experience. Professionals can work in an agency or as a freelancer. From cat videos to viral tweets, social media managers are in charge of connecting with audiences...
ECONOMY
bestcolleges.com

SAT Participation Increases but Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Many colleges have dropped SAT and ACT admission requirements due to the pandemic, and participation in the SAT remains well below its pre-pandemic peak. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Roughly 1.7 million 2022 high school graduates took the SAT at least once, according to...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy