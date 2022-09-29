Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
Amarillo Zoo set to host ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event. According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per […]
Myhighplains.com
Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amarillo’s Storybridge Event Knows How to Make Kids Happy
One of our favorite times of the day is when we let my little granddaughter, Laila, make her way over to the bookshelf and pick out a book to read. She loves to read and we know how valuable that time is for her. Reading is very important no matter...
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
I-27 Construction Finished? Ha! We’ve Still Got Two More Years.
Yesterday, I wrote about a survey that was done showing how dissatisfied Amarillo residents are with the maintenance of our roads and sidewalks. We also constantly complain about the amount of road work that seems to be happening all the time. The work they've been doing on I-27 feels like...
Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend downtown Amarillo will be filled with muralists, musicians, and food vendors as the Hoodoo Mural Festival returns. Founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival, Andrew Hall said muralists from all over the world will be coming to Amarillo to share their art. “This is free public art and we are […]
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall
Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0