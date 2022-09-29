ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
Myhighplains.com

Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
US105

Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
KFDA

96.9 KISS FM

LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale

This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
96.9 KISS FM

Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
96.9 KISS FM

78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
101.9 The Bull

For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall

Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

