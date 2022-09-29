Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference. Riley talked about how well the Trojans ...
President Michael Crow: New coach, ASU to ‘take full advantage’ of college football changes
Arizona State University leaders may not like the changes happening in college football. But it sounds as if they are more willing to accept them with a head-coaching vacancy allowing for either an opportunity to move with the waves or against them. The Sun Devils obviously must find a replacement...
East Valley Tribune
Tempe High gets wind knocked out against Valley Christian
The Tempe High School football team was deflated Friday night by the Valley Christian Trojans. By halftime, the Trojans had scored 49 points. And all the Tempe Buffaloes could do was punt the ball away and watch, as the joy of playing the game was slowly draining in their 69-6 loss.
Chandler, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chandler. The Red Mountain High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Cactus High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Scottsdale, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Horizon High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on September 30, 2022, 18:55:00. The Saguaro High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on September 30, 2022, 18:55:00.
arcadianews.com
Arcadia swim and dive starts with a splash
After the final bell rings, signaling the end of the school day, 46 swimmers and 22 divers from Arcadia High School don’t go home. No, these dedicated and motivated individuals head to the pool for training four days a week, two hours a day – and this doesn’t include their personal training sessions.
Mesa youth sports complex one of the most visited venues in the US
Bell Bank Park, the mega complex for youth and amateur sports in southeast Mesa, is one of the most popular sports facilities in the country, according to Legacy Sports USA.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list
Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ
You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
macaronikid.com
Hikes and Trails of Arizona Regional Mountain Trails
Visit Maricopa County Parks of Arizona for all your outdoor Hiking and outdoor activity needs! https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/white-tank-mountain-regional-park/
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
AZFamily
People in Phoenix swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although it may sound like a load of bull, apparently people in Phoenix don’t swear that much. A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21. Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and the least. So what city swears the most? That would be Columbus, Ohio, where people swear an average of 36 times per day. Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida round out the top three.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
KTAR.com
Bell Bank Park sees more than 3M in attendance over first 9 months
PHOENIX — Legacy Sports USA announced Thursday more than 3 million visitors have attended Bell Bank Park in its first nine months of operations. The 320-acre facility located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport topped venues across the Valley in terms of overall attendance, according to a press release.
