Tempe, AZ

247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we're always the underdog," Fisch said. "We're Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempe High gets wind knocked out against Valley Christian

The Tempe High School football team was deflated Friday night by the Valley Christian Trojans. By halftime, the Trojans had scored 49 points. And all the Tempe Buffaloes could do was punt the ball away and watch, as the joy of playing the game was slowly draining in their 69-6 loss.
TEMPE, AZ
Tempe, AZ
arcadianews.com

Arcadia swim and dive starts with a splash

After the final bell rings, signaling the end of the school day, 46 swimmers and 22 divers from Arcadia High School don't go home. No, these dedicated and motivated individuals head to the pool for training four days a week, two hours a day – and this doesn't include their personal training sessions.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list

Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year's list features...
TEMPE, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don't even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Students protest Legislature's school policies

Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues

Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

People in Phoenix swear less than any other major US city, study finds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although it may sound like a load of bull, apparently people in Phoenix don't swear that much. A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21. Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and the least. So what city swears the most? That would be Columbus, Ohio, where people swear an average of 36 times per day. Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida round out the top three.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I'm an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year's absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you've likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
KTAR.com

Bell Bank Park sees more than 3M in attendance over first 9 months

PHOENIX — Legacy Sports USA announced Thursday more than 3 million visitors have attended Bell Bank Park in its first nine months of operations. The 320-acre facility located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport topped venues across the Valley in terms of overall attendance, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

