Looking back at what happened during Michigan football’s Week 5 win over Iowa, plus a look ahead to Saturday’s game vs. Indiana:. Simulated pressures: The four-man rush struggled to generate pressure in the Big Ten opener against Maryland, at which point U-M defensive coordinator Minter began mixing more blitzes into the equation on early downs instead of waiting for obvious passing situations. It worked well enough in the second half to push U-M across the line but wasn’t an approach the coaching staff wanted to replicate against Iowa. Instead, Minter and defensive line coach Mike Elston dedicated significant practice time to working on the kinds of twists and stunts that frustrated Michigan’s offensive line most of last season. By looping one defensive lineman around another, which forced Iowa’s offense to react on the fly, the Wolverines were able to simulate blitzes without dedicating extra men to the pass rush. The idea paid dividends in the second half when edge rusher Jaylen Harrell looped from inside to outside and flattened quarterback Spencer Petras to force an incompletion. Then Mike Morris looped around nose tackle Mazi Smith and leveled Petras again for a drive-killing sack later in the quarter. It’s something Michigan can, and should, rely on moving forward without one-on-one specialists like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO