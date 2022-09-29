Novak Djokovic won his third trophy of 2022 and the 89th of his career at the Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday, defeating Marin Cilic in straight sets. Djokovic, 35, won 6-3, 6-4 to add the Israeli title to his successes in Rome and Wimbledon this season. It was the Serbian’s...

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO