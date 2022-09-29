Read full article on original website
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
Join Bob Mills Furniture for Friends and Family Event
LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
Thomas Cattle sisters bring home Reserve Grand Champion award
LUBBOCK, Texas- Thomas Cattle Wolforth sisters Kynlee Mae Thomas and Kaydee Thomas brought family raised cattle to the South Plains Fair cattle showcase. The sisters walked away Reserve Grand Champions.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
New Lubbock Bakery Sharing Its Family Treats While Taking You Down Memory Lane
Now this is the kind of bakery that is right up my alley. If you are by Tech Terrace or want some good baked goods you need to check out the new Brûlée Bakery. They are a family-owned business with a long history of professional bakers so you know they know what they are doing.
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Lubbock Performance Was Simply Wonderful
'Weird Al' Yankovic performed last night at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Lane) and it was really, really wonderful. I saw true 'Weird Al' fans, all decked out in their Hawaiian shirts, leave the concert hall smiling and misty-eyed. It was such a beautiful thing to see. This...
Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
It’s Finally Fall! Check Out 16 Great Places to Grab a Bowl of Soup in Lubbock
It was an incredibly hot summer in Lubbock and soup was probably the last thing on your mind. Lucky for us, it's fall now and things are going to start cooling off. Sweater weather is coming, folks, and that means soup and chili are going to start sounding pretty amazing.
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
