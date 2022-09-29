ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
Join Bob Mills Furniture for Friends and Family Event

LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant

Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
