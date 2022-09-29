School spending chart

Related
Studies: Better data needed to research claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) – New research on the demand for teachers highlights the lack of information about teacher shortages at all levels of government. A working paper from Brown University found that "teacher shortages are still poorly understood, and it remains unclear whether there is a shortfall of teachers on the national scale or if shortages are localized – a key component of the current debate around teacher shortages." The...
Inflation rose more than expected in August, federal data shows
(The Center Square) – Inflation rose more than expected in August, leaving Americans facing even higher prices on a range of everyday purchases, according to newly released federal inflation data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the pricing data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure excluding food and energy, a key marker of inflation, rose 0.6%, higher than expected by Dow Jones. “From the preceding month, the PCE price index...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0