Bongio to Step Down as Chair; Planning Commission Set to Consider Apology for His ‘Insensitive, Racist’ Comments
Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio says he will step down from his longtime chair position at Thursday’s meeting, acquiescing to a recent request from the Board of Supervisors in response to racist remarks Bongio made during an August 18 hearing. Reached by phone this afternoon, Bongio was...
Community Opioid Outreach
Under the supervision of the OTAP Program Manager, the Community Outreach Specialist will assist in the implementation of all education, prevention, and outreach aspects of the Wellness Coalition program’s goals and objectives. Salary: $20.67-$26.97/$22.70-$29.62/$24.88-$32.47. Location: Klamath, Eureka, Weitchpec. For a description of duties, responsibilities, minimum qualifications, education and experience,...
Justice Policy Lead
Under the general supervision of the Prosecutor, the Justice Policy Lead will provide advocacy, legislative analysis, coalition-building and policy research around issues related to ending violence against Indigenous persons in Tribal communities, the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis, assertion of Special Domestic Violence Criminal Jurisdiction, sovereignty issues related to Public Law 280 and/or the need to access systems to protect tribal sovereignty/members, and will serve as a liaison between the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor and elected member(s) of county, state, or federal governmental agencies/bodies, advocacy organizations, and relevant departments of the Yurok Tribe.
Program Director KHUM-FM 104.3/104.7
Lost Coast Communications is seeking a Program Director for KHUM-FM radio. Founded in 1996, Lost Coast Communications is setting the standard for innovative radio and digital media nestled in the Victorian Village of Ferndale, California. Our success comes from our deep commitment to Humboldt County in combination with our superior production and service. We are hyper-local: locally owned, involved throughout the community, and dedicated to serving our listeners, our readers and our advertisers.
Juror Crisis! Humboldt County Courts Facing Shortage of Jurors ‘Like We Have Never Seen Before’
The Humboldt County Superior Court is currently facing a shortage of prospective jurors like we have never seen before. The failure of summoned jurors to appear at court for Jury Duty is causing a barrier to justice for citizens who are facing criminal charges as well as those attempting to seek civil justice in our courts.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at Arcata Community Center on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. . LOUD MUSIC COMING FROM SUBJS IFO THE COMMUNITY CENTER DOOR. . Disposition: BRIEFING INFORMATION. Occurred at Arcata Community Center on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. . ADDITIONAL RP REPORTING LOUD MUSIC IN THE AREA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY.
Morning DJ KWPT-FM 100.3/102.9
Are you a classic rock fan? We’re seeking a part-time classic rock morning host for KWPT, The Point 100.3 & 102.9. The Point is Humboldt County’s home of the best Rock N Roll. They are live and 100% local. What’s the best Rock N Roll? Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Folk Rock, and Rock of the 80’s all put together to give you the greatest mix of music. They are all the songs you know and can sing along with!!! All your favorites found in one place.
OBITUARY: Deanna J. Thomson, 1943- 2022
Deanna was a most wonderful friend and helpmate to her husband David during their 57 years of marriage. She was there to encourage him with a pat on the back (high back or low back, as appropriate). She was his rock of stability during difficult times. During their 21 years...
OBITUARY: Fred Paul DePucci, 1934-2022
Fred was born September 18, 1934 to Alfredo and Emilia DePucci in Arcata. After two years of service in the United States Army as an airplane and helicopter mechanic, Fred returned to the Rio Dell/Scotia area where he worked for and eventually retired from Pacific Lumber Company as head mechanic.
INTRODUCING: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán, the Newest Addition to Team LoCO!
Hey, people, please put your hands together for the newest Lost Coast Outpost reporter: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán! Let’s hear it for Eduardo, everyone!. Eddie – or “Wardo,” as his friends call him behind his back – is a recent returnee to Humboldt shores, having ridden out much of the pandemic in the interesting town of Albuquerque, N.M. But he and Mrs. Ruffcorn-Barragán and their charming child are now firmly ensconced back here in the place they want to be henceforth.
OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
