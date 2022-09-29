ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Community Opioid Outreach

Community Opioid Outreach

Under the supervision of the OTAP Program Manager, the Community Outreach Specialist will assist in the implementation of all education, prevention, and outreach aspects of the Wellness Coalition program’s goals and objectives. Salary: $20.67-$26.97/$22.70-$29.62/$24.88-$32.47. Location: Klamath, Eureka, Weitchpec. For a description of duties, responsibilities, minimum qualifications, education and experience,...
EUREKA, CA
Justice Policy Lead

Justice Policy Lead

Under the general supervision of the Prosecutor, the Justice Policy Lead will provide advocacy, legislative analysis, coalition-building and policy research around issues related to ending violence against Indigenous persons in Tribal communities, the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis, assertion of Special Domestic Violence Criminal Jurisdiction, sovereignty issues related to Public Law 280 and/or the need to access systems to protect tribal sovereignty/members, and will serve as a liaison between the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor and elected member(s) of county, state, or federal governmental agencies/bodies, advocacy organizations, and relevant departments of the Yurok Tribe.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Program Director KHUM-FM 104.3/104.7

Lost Coast Communications is seeking a Program Director for KHUM-FM radio. Founded in 1996, Lost Coast Communications is setting the standard for innovative radio and digital media nestled in the Victorian Village of Ferndale, California. Our success comes from our deep commitment to Humboldt County in combination with our superior production and service. We are hyper-local: locally owned, involved throughout the community, and dedicated to serving our listeners, our readers and our advertisers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE

Occurred at Arcata Community Center on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. . LOUD MUSIC COMING FROM SUBJS IFO THE COMMUNITY CENTER DOOR. . Disposition: BRIEFING INFORMATION. Occurred at Arcata Community Center on Dr Martin Luther King Jr. . ADDITIONAL RP REPORTING LOUD MUSIC IN THE AREA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY.
ARCATA, CA
Morning DJ KWPT-FM 100.3/102.9

Morning DJ KWPT-FM 100.3/102.9

Are you a classic rock fan? We’re seeking a part-time classic rock morning host for KWPT, The Point 100.3 & 102.9. The Point is Humboldt County’s home of the best Rock N Roll. They are live and 100% local. What’s the best Rock N Roll? Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Folk Rock, and Rock of the 80’s all put together to give you the greatest mix of music. They are all the songs you know and can sing along with!!! All your favorites found in one place.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Deanna J. Thomson, 1943- 2022

Deanna was a most wonderful friend and helpmate to her husband David during their 57 years of marriage. She was there to encourage him with a pat on the back (high back or low back, as appropriate). She was his rock of stability during difficult times. During their 21 years...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Fred Paul DePucci, 1934-2022

Fred was born September 18, 1934 to Alfredo and Emilia DePucci in Arcata. After two years of service in the United States Army as an airplane and helicopter mechanic, Fred returned to the Rio Dell/Scotia area where he worked for and eventually retired from Pacific Lumber Company as head mechanic.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

INTRODUCING: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán, the Newest Addition to Team LoCO!

Hey, people, please put your hands together for the newest Lost Coast Outpost reporter: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán! Let’s hear it for Eduardo, everyone!. Eddie – or “Wardo,” as his friends call him behind his back – is a recent returnee to Humboldt shores, having ridden out much of the pandemic in the interesting town of Albuquerque, N.M. But he and Mrs. Ruffcorn-Barragán and their charming child are now firmly ensconced back here in the place they want to be henceforth.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022

Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
EUREKA, CA
