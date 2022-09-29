Southwest Oklahomans love their furry friends! That was evident in this week's competition for the best Veterinarian in Southwest Oklahoma. In fact, Four of the very best Veterinary offices were neck and neck this week, in the end, Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Webb and her staff took home the coveted award. KLAW 101's Jeri Anderson was on hand to present the award, In fact, while we were in the office, one of the clients waiting with her pet said, "They really do deserve this award, the Doctor and Staff are Amazing".

LAWTON, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO