Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
247Sports
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'
Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
Utes impress Top247 offensive tackle
The latest in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia following another gameday visit to Utah...
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
247Sports
Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports
Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
Saban Laments Defensive Loss Of Intensity
Alabama scoring 49 points in a game is not a great surprise. But a team that had given up only 29 points in its first four games giving up 26 to Arkansas in Fayetteville was not good news for the Tide. Certainly not the worst news Saturday as No. 2 Alabama improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. That was quarterback Bryce Young suffering a sprained shoulder.
247Sports
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5
After Lincoln Riley was hired last November, he completely rebuilt the USC football coaching staff and roster. That sent a lot of former Trojan coaches and players to continue their careers elsewhere. In this new feature we call "Orbiting USC's exes," we will try to keep you updated on how...
Mike at Night: Looking at three quarterbacks the Longhorns hosted over the weekend
Over the weekend, the Longhorns hosted a large group of players, and three promising signal-callers made their way to campus. All three have caught our attention early in their recruitments, and today's edition of Mike at Night takes a deeper look at each of them. 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian...
Dan Lanning offers positive Justin Flowe update, addresses first half scuffle
Dan Lanning indicated that linebacker Justin Flowe is likely to make a return to the field this weekend when the team travels to Tucson for their third game of Pac-12 play. Flowe missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, and also failed to suit up for the team's win over BYU earlier in September.
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
Sam Pittman disappointed in performance after Arkansas' loss to Alabama
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expressed disappointment with his team's performance following Saturday's 49-26 loss to second-ranked Alabama, the Razorbacks' 15th straight to their SEC West rival. Arkansas allowed too many big plays defensively and failed to execute at the other end, struggling for a second straight weekend to potentially fall out of the national rankings in Week 6.
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
