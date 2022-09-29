ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
Colorado coaching candidates: Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun, Ryan Walters top options, per CBS Sports

Colorado will kick off a coaching search after officially firing coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday amid an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffaloes will hand their new lead man a major rebuilding job. After CU went 4-2 in Dorell's first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Buffs went 4-8 last year and have now bottomed out as arguably the worst team in the Power Five ranks. Thus, seasoned head coaches like Bronco Mendenhall and Troy Calhoun are among the top early names to emerge as potential candidates.
Saban Laments Defensive Loss Of Intensity

Alabama scoring 49 points in a game is not a great surprise. But a team that had given up only 29 points in its first four games giving up 26 to Arkansas in Fayetteville was not good news for the Tide. Certainly not the worst news Saturday as No. 2 Alabama improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. That was quarterback Bryce Young suffering a sprained shoulder.
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5

After Lincoln Riley was hired last November, he completely rebuilt the USC football coaching staff and roster. That sent a lot of former Trojan coaches and players to continue their careers elsewhere. In this new feature we call "Orbiting USC's exes," we will try to keep you updated on how...
Sam Pittman disappointed in performance after Arkansas' loss to Alabama

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expressed disappointment with his team's performance following Saturday's 49-26 loss to second-ranked Alabama, the Razorbacks' 15th straight to their SEC West rival. Arkansas allowed too many big plays defensively and failed to execute at the other end, struggling for a second straight weekend to potentially fall out of the national rankings in Week 6.
WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
