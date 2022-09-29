Read full article on original website
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
Tennessee is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Vols' offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday morning, the Tennessee Volunteers ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Tennessee leads 20-10-3 OPENING LINE: Tennessee by 3½. RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 SEC. LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 (OT), defeated Akron 63-6, defeated...
LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team
AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves the Auburn game with an injury in the 4th quarter
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game at Auburn in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury for the second consecutive week. Both ESPN and the LSU radio broadcast reported that Daniels suffered the injury on knee-to-knee contact on a play in the second half. ESPN reported that the...
LSU pledge Shelton Sampson delivers in a big way as Catholic holds off Carver-Montgomery
Second-ranked Catholic High raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and led by 20 in the fourth quarter. But it took a 30-yard catch by LSU commitment Shelton Sampson with just over a minute remaining to clinch a 42-36 victory over Carver of Montgomery, Alabama, Friday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways
The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
Southside throttles Barbe to remain red hot halfway through regular season
ST. MARTINVILLE — Sometimes the best way to tell that a high school football team is really good is when that team doesn't play its best football but still comes away victorious against a quality opponent. Such an example would be the Southside Sharks, who weren't as crisp as...
Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play
The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
Lafayette High-St. Martinville was loaded with big plays, and it wasn't decided until late
Both coaches were exhausted and emotionally drained after Lafayette High’s homecoming game Friday at Lafayette Christian. Cedric Figaro just happened to be the one with a smile, while St. Martinville’s Vincent DeRouen felt for his Tigers after the Mighty Lions escaped with an action-filled 44-41 victory. “Listen, we’re...
Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup
Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.
A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
St. Thomas More surges early, late to put away Denham Springs
St. Thomas More scored on each of its four first-half possessions and then withstood a second-half comeback bid in a 42-21 non-district win at home over Denham Springs. The turning point came in the fourth quarter, however. Trailing 28-21, Denham Springs recovered a fumble near midfield and drove to the...
Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal
CROWLEY — Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldogs fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback
East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
