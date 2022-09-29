ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tennessee is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Vols' offense, defense here

A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday morning, the Tennessee Volunteers ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Tennessee leads 20-10-3 OPENING LINE: Tennessee by 3½. RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 SEC. LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 (OT), defeated Akron 63-6, defeated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, LA
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team

AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
theadvocate.com

Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play

The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Storylines#Espn#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Lsu Auburn#Florida State#Sec#Auburn Qb
theadvocate.com

Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup

Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.

A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

St. Thomas More surges early, late to put away Denham Springs

St. Thomas More scored on each of its four first-half possessions and then withstood a second-half comeback bid in a 42-21 non-district win at home over Denham Springs. The turning point came in the fourth quarter, however. Trailing 28-21, Denham Springs recovered a fumble near midfield and drove to the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal

CROWLEY — Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldogs fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
CECILIA, LA
theadvocate.com

De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback

East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy