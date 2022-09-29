The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.

