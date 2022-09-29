Read full article on original website
Crain's Detroit Business
Crain's wins Loeb award for business journalism
Crain's Detroit Business won a national business journalism award on Thursday night.
Prominent attorney Eugene Driker, who helped mediate Detroit bankruptcy, dies
Eugene Driker, a prominent Detroit attorney and civic leader who helped mediate the city's bankruptcy and helped orchestrate the Grand Bargain that helped the city emerge from bankruptcy, died Thursday, his alma mater Wayne State University said in a statement. He was 85.
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
Sparrow Health latest to lay off 'hundreds' as losses mount in industry
Sparrow Health System plans to lay off hundreds of workers after recording a $90 million loss during the first six months of the year, even as it struggles with worker shortages.
Union deal would raise Detroit police starting salaries by $10,000 amid 300 vacancies
City officials have reached an agreement with Detroit's police unions that will increase starting salaries by $10,000 to make the department more competitive with other metro Detroit agencies.
Wayne County sees highest credit rating since 2010
Despite a global pandemic, soaring inflation and a budding recession, Wayne County received its highest credit rating since 2010.
