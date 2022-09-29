ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday

New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
Crain's Detroit Business

Sparrow Health latest to lay off 'hundreds' as losses mount in industry

Sparrow Health System plans to lay off hundreds of workers after recording a $90 million loss during the first six months of the year, even as it struggles with worker shortages. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself...
Crain's Detroit Business

Wayne County sees highest credit rating since 2010

Despite a global pandemic, soaring inflation and a budding recession, Wayne County received its highest credit rating since 2010. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
