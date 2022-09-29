Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland's Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan Cox to...
chestertownspy.org
Maryland State Board of Elections Releases Key 2022 General Election Voting Information
The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
Bay Net
Calvert County Board Of Elections Provides Voting Information For 2022 General Election
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As Election Day approaches, the Calvert County Board of Elections provides important voting information for residents. The Maryland general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting will take place from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Voter Registration. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Rep. Dan Cox's loses appeal on early mail-in ballot counting in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Rep. Dan Cox, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, has lost his appeal to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day. The order came down Thursday evening. “Dan Cox calls himself a constitutional attorney – but with Gov. Larry Hogan, the bipartisan state board of...
Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment
An Environmental Human Rights Amendment would give the state and local governments a constitutional obligation to protect Maryland’s air, water, lands, wildlife and ecosystem. The post Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment appeared first on Maryland Matters.
talbotspy.org
GOP’s Peroutka Pledges to Bypass Abortion, Marriage Laws; and Would Pursue Legal Action Against Hogan
Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November. During an appearance on WAMU Radio (88.5 FM), Peroutka stuck...
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pinonpost.com
Leftist columnist rips Dems’ fake outrage over threats to ‘democracy’
Leftist columnist Walt Rubel recently ripped Democrats a new one over their gerrymandering and their false outrage against Republicans. Rubel wrote for the NPR affiliate KRWG Public Media, “Two years ago, money poured into the district, as anybody with a TV or mailbox knows. The contest between first-term incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell was the most expensive in the nation, with a combined $37.3 million in campaign spending; $24.3 million coming from outside groups.”
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
fox5dc.com
Pivotal race for Virginia's 7th Congressional district heats up
VIRGINIA - There are 40 days until Election Day, and one of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterms is happening in Virginia. We’re talking about the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent democratic congresswoman Abigal Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, is facing republican challenger Yesli Vega...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Proclaims October ‘Maryland Horse Month’
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
Hundreds of new laws go into effect on Saturday
A 92-page list of the laws that go into effect tomorrow was published earlier this week by the Maryland General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services.
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers
WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
LAW・
Comments / 0