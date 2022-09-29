School spending chart

Related
U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding. About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported before Friday's announcement. These workers specialize in helping people find care and serve as a contact point between patients and providers. ...
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before the federal public health emergency (which is still in effect), SNAP benefits had a “phase-out” effect where an additional $100 in income reduced benefits by $30. With the phase-out suspended during the health emergency, “it is now all...
Studies: Better data needed to research claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) – New research on the demand for teachers highlights the lack of information about teacher shortages at all levels of government. A working paper from Brown University found that "teacher shortages are still poorly understood, and it remains unclear whether there is a shortfall of teachers on the national scale or if shortages are localized – a key component of the current debate around teacher shortages." The...
U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020, according to researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the U.S. suicide rate also increased to...
AHA News: After a Jump in Maternal Mortality for Hispanic Women, a Search for Answers
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic produced no shortage of somber statistics. But for people who care about women's health, one number about Hispanic women stood out. Their maternal mortality rate jumped sharply in 2020 – up 44% from the year before, according to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every 100,000 births, there were 18.2 deaths among Hispanic women, up from 12.6 in 2019. Risk was highest among women 40 and...
Money, Good Info Can't Undo Resistance to COVID Vaccine: Study
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health officials tried everything to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID, including giving away cash, but that wasn't enough to change hesitant minds, a new study shows. Researchers were surprised by the findings. "There is literature and evidence from other vaccination campaigns like the flu, and even some childhood vaccinations, showing that financial incentives do move the needle. We were expecting...
