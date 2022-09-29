School spending chart

(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before the federal public health emergency (which is still in effect), SNAP benefits had a “phase-out” effect where an additional $100 in income reduced benefits by $30. With the phase-out suspended during the health emergency, “it is now all...

