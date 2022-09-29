For any Northwestern fans struggling to find something to cheer for this fall, may I remind you that Field Hockey and Women’s Soccer are both ranked in the top ten nationally, and the Northwestern Volleyball team is pretty darn good. With a mix of both steady play by veterans and an injection of energy from new faces, the Wildcats steamrolled their way through the beginning of the season. However, they struggled in their first week of Big Ten play. The Wildcats finished the week 1-3, although their lone victory was a massive upset against No. 7 Minnesota. Let’s take a look back at what went right and what went wrong this past week.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO