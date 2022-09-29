Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Wildcats start 1-3 in conference play but upset No. 7 Minnesota in the process
For any Northwestern fans struggling to find something to cheer for this fall, may I remind you that Field Hockey and Women’s Soccer are both ranked in the top ten nationally, and the Northwestern Volleyball team is pretty darn good. With a mix of both steady play by veterans and an injection of energy from new faces, the Wildcats steamrolled their way through the beginning of the season. However, they struggled in their first week of Big Ten play. The Wildcats finished the week 1-3, although their lone victory was a massive upset against No. 7 Minnesota. Let’s take a look back at what went right and what went wrong this past week.
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Penn State: TV, streaming, radio, betting line
The Wildcats’ record looks much different than most anticipated it would after a trio of non-conference opponents emerged victorious at Ryan Field. Now, Northwestern will face its toughest opponent yet in the No. 11 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. With Big Ten play in full swing, here’s where you can watch and listen to the ‘Cats in just under an hour:
