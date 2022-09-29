ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Capital Sun

They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.

Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who is running for office, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of […] The post They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reason.com

Boycotting Law Schools in Clerk Hiring As a Way to Influence Law School Culture

Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho recently announced that he will be taking on cancel culture through his law clerk hiring practices. Judge Ho believes that the most significant cancel culture problems in legal education today are at Yale Law School. He has therefore decided that, in his capacity as a United States judge, he will no longer hire any Yale Law graduates as law clerks. And he is encouraging other judges to join him.
COLLEGES
Reason.com

Florida All in for Assault on Academic Freedom

This past summer Florida adopted House Bill 7, better known as the Stop WOKE Act. The legislation blocks academic instruction and workplace training that "espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels" belief in a variety of race-related ideas. It is one of a number of so-called anti-"Critical Race Theory" bills that have been advanced by Republican policymakers in the states since 2020. Some have taken aim at workplace training. Others have focused on primary and secondary education. An emerging set of proposals are targeted at higher education. The Florida bill has elements of all three. The University of Florida produced providing guidance to its employees on how to comply with the bill, with a list of ideas that "instructors may not suggest or assert."
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System

Legislation was introduced this week in Congress that would bring independent oversight to the beleaguered federal prison system. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.), Sen. Mike Braun (R–Ind.), and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Wednesday. The bill would require the Department of Justice's Inspector General to conduct detailed inspections of each of the Bureau of Prisons' 122 facilities and, more significantly, create an independent Justice Department ombudsman to investigate complaints.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The AFA, FIRE, and AAUP on Idaho's Abortion-Related Speech Restrictions

The general counsel of the University of Idaho issued a guidance memo to university employees regarding the implications of the state's new abortion law for university operations. That memo told professors that they should maintain instructional neutrality in any classroom discussions relating to abortion if they wished to avoid the possibility of criminal prosecution. I wrote about the law and the memo in an earlier post. Eugene Volokh has likewise blogged about it.
IDAHO STATE
Reason.com

More States Poised To Ease Marijuana Laws After Election Day

If you dread the prospect of the upcoming midterm elections, you may need a little something to take the edge off. Fortunately, ballots this November feature not only Democratic control freaks and Republican headcases, but also opportunities to loosen marijuana laws. From Nebraska to Florida, Americans have their pick not just of major-party losers, but also of potentially winning proposals to reduce legal restrictions on marijuana use for recreational purposes.
ARKANSAS STATE
Reason.com

"You're Nobody" and the Law: Removing Candidate's Ballotpedia Page Isn't Libelous

From Magistrate Judge Phillip Green's Report & Recommendation Tuesday in Trouten v. Ballotpedia (W.D. Mich.):. Plaintiff alleges that Ballotpedia "has withdrew the 'Bryan Trouten for United States House of Representatives Campaign' on their website." Plaintiff alleges that this action constitutes libel and/or defamation under state law. Plaintiff seeks $5,000,000.00 in damages….
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been

It was a presidential election unlike any before. During the campaign, one candidate was accused of using his political connections for personal enrichment. His opponent, in turn, stood accused of being mentally unfit for office. Allegations of voter fraud, intimidation, and attempted disenfranchisement flew in both directions—and only got worse after the election did not immediately provide a clear winner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Review: Is Prison for Rehabilitation or Punishment?

The standard answer to the question posed by the title of Bill Keller's new book, What's Prison For?, cites four goals: punishment, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation. But as Keller shows, that last goal is typically treated as an afterthought in the United States. Given that 95 percent of prisoners will...
BILL KELLER
Reason.com

Should Libertarians Root for the Abolition of Police and Prisons?

Carceral Con: The Deceptive Terrain of Criminal Justice Reform, by Kay Whitlock and Nancy A. Heitzeg, University of California Press, 280 pages, $22.95. We Do This 'Til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice, by Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books, 240 pages, $16.95. Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reason.com

A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them

Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
PARMA, OH
Reason.com

The University of Idaho General Counsel's Letter on Contraceptives

Keith Whittington blogged yesterday about the University of Idaho General Counsel's Office letter that said professors were limited in their classroom discussions of abortion, and others have written about it extensively as well. I think there's a lot wrong with the University's position, but I had a slightly different take on it.
IDAHO STATE
