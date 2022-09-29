Read full article on original website
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.
Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who is running for office, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of […] The post They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
This is the wealthiest person in Oregon and Washington, according to Forbes
Nearly every state was represented on the list. Can you guess who the wealthiest person in your state is?
Boycotting Law Schools in Clerk Hiring As a Way to Influence Law School Culture
Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho recently announced that he will be taking on cancel culture through his law clerk hiring practices. Judge Ho believes that the most significant cancel culture problems in legal education today are at Yale Law School. He has therefore decided that, in his capacity as a United States judge, he will no longer hire any Yale Law graduates as law clerks. And he is encouraging other judges to join him.
Florida All in for Assault on Academic Freedom
This past summer Florida adopted House Bill 7, better known as the Stop WOKE Act. The legislation blocks academic instruction and workplace training that "espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels" belief in a variety of race-related ideas. It is one of a number of so-called anti-"Critical Race Theory" bills that have been advanced by Republican policymakers in the states since 2020. Some have taken aim at workplace training. Others have focused on primary and secondary education. An emerging set of proposals are targeted at higher education. The Florida bill has elements of all three. The University of Florida produced providing guidance to its employees on how to comply with the bill, with a list of ideas that "instructors may not suggest or assert."
Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System
Legislation was introduced this week in Congress that would bring independent oversight to the beleaguered federal prison system. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.), Sen. Mike Braun (R–Ind.), and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Wednesday. The bill would require the Department of Justice's Inspector General to conduct detailed inspections of each of the Bureau of Prisons' 122 facilities and, more significantly, create an independent Justice Department ombudsman to investigate complaints.
The AFA, FIRE, and AAUP on Idaho's Abortion-Related Speech Restrictions
The general counsel of the University of Idaho issued a guidance memo to university employees regarding the implications of the state's new abortion law for university operations. That memo told professors that they should maintain instructional neutrality in any classroom discussions relating to abortion if they wished to avoid the possibility of criminal prosecution. I wrote about the law and the memo in an earlier post. Eugene Volokh has likewise blogged about it.
More States Poised To Ease Marijuana Laws After Election Day
If you dread the prospect of the upcoming midterm elections, you may need a little something to take the edge off. Fortunately, ballots this November feature not only Democratic control freaks and Republican headcases, but also opportunities to loosen marijuana laws. From Nebraska to Florida, Americans have their pick not just of major-party losers, but also of potentially winning proposals to reduce legal restrictions on marijuana use for recreational purposes.
"You're Nobody" and the Law: Removing Candidate's Ballotpedia Page Isn't Libelous
From Magistrate Judge Phillip Green's Report & Recommendation Tuesday in Trouten v. Ballotpedia (W.D. Mich.):. Plaintiff alleges that Ballotpedia "has withdrew the 'Bryan Trouten for United States House of Representatives Campaign' on their website." Plaintiff alleges that this action constitutes libel and/or defamation under state law. Plaintiff seeks $5,000,000.00 in damages….
South Carolina, 5 other GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina and five Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to...
American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been
It was a presidential election unlike any before. During the campaign, one candidate was accused of using his political connections for personal enrichment. His opponent, in turn, stood accused of being mentally unfit for office. Allegations of voter fraud, intimidation, and attempted disenfranchisement flew in both directions—and only got worse after the election did not immediately provide a clear winner.
Review: Is Prison for Rehabilitation or Punishment?
The standard answer to the question posed by the title of Bill Keller's new book, What's Prison For?, cites four goals: punishment, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation. But as Keller shows, that last goal is typically treated as an afterthought in the United States. Given that 95 percent of prisoners will...
Should Libertarians Root for the Abolition of Police and Prisons?
Carceral Con: The Deceptive Terrain of Criminal Justice Reform, by Kay Whitlock and Nancy A. Heitzeg, University of California Press, 280 pages, $22.95. We Do This 'Til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice, by Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books, 240 pages, $16.95. Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit...
A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them
Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
Overbroad Speech Restriction in Dispute Between Two #AppleToo Whistleblowers Overturned
N.Y. Post (Theo Wayt) wrote in April about the underlying dispute:. A pair of ex-Apple employees who made headlines last year for leading a whistleblower movement against the company have since become embroiled in a bizarre legal fight, accusing each other of harassment and stalking. Cher Scarlett and Ashley Gjøvik...
Missouri Libertarian Party Declines To Endorse Marijuana Legalization Initiative
In November, Missouri will vote on Amendment 3, which, if passed, will legalize the recreational possession of marijuana in the state. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational pot, with the possibility of more on the ballot this year. But ironically, the Missouri initiative is getting pushback even from otherwise-sympathetic sources.
The University of Idaho General Counsel's Letter on Contraceptives
Keith Whittington blogged yesterday about the University of Idaho General Counsel's Office letter that said professors were limited in their classroom discussions of abortion, and others have written about it extensively as well. I think there's a lot wrong with the University's position, but I had a slightly different take on it.
My Collected Supreme Court Commentary for the New Term
Tomorrow is the first Monday in October, which marks the start of the newest term at the Supreme Court. In the past few weeks, I've had various pieces of commentary on the Court that I thought I'd collect here. First, and perhaps best in my book, there are the first...
