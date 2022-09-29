Rival East exec thinks the Boston Celtics should consider trading for Mo Harkless, Justice Winslow

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Should the Boston Celtics consider kicking the tires on Mo Harkless or Justice Winslow? One anonymous NBA executive outside of the Celtics organization believes they ought to according to a recent article by Heavy’s Matt John. In a conversation with Heavy’s Sean Deveney, John related the unnamed exec thinks “both make sense if they’re not getting what they want off the bench for backup wings.”

In the case of Harkless, we would quickly pass given the steadily-declining game of the 29-year-old forward. But Winslow, still just 26, fits the age curve and could provide some position flexibility without disrupting the defensive foundation of the team’s recent success.

However, the former No. 10 pick of the 2015 NBA draft for the Miami Heat has had poor availability due to recurring injuries throughout his career. His games player per season has steadily declined since his rookie season.

The Heavy article suggests Boston might use one of its trade exceptions to bring in either of the duo.

But, we doubt there’d be interest in Harkless at this stage of his career and not much more for Winslow given his availability history — barring a late-season trade sending out similar salary so as not to increase Boston’s tax bill.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi