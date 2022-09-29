ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled

Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deltona, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy