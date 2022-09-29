Read full article on original website
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as...
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
Florida resident speaks to FOX 32 Chicago as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc
Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on communities, leaving neighborhoods flooded and homes destroyed. On Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke over the phone with a Punta Gorda resident who decided to hunker down in his home.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. One viral video showed why a disastrous event like a hurricane can truly make nightmares become reality for many. It looked...
