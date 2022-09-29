ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Two issues stood out in West Virginia’s loss at Texas

There were many reasons for West Virginia’s crushing 38-20 defeat at the hands of Texas on Saturday, but two that stood out were the return of the dropped ball to the Mountaineer miscue list and the inability of West Virginia’s safeties and linebackers to cover Longhorn backs on short swing and screen passes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 10/3/22

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit describes the early months of getting to know her team and how the guard-heavy roster can meet some challenges of inside play. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

State DHHR honors WVU addictions specialists for service and achievements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addiction specialists have been recognized by the State of West Virginia for exemplary patient care and contributions to their fields of practice. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVNews

Curran's interception grab wins Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County is subscribing to the maxim that defense wins championships. The Bulldogs have allowed only 18 points en route to a 5-0 start and haven’t conceded since Sept. 2, shutting out their last three opponents.
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Roger Lee Burr

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

WVNews

WVU Medicine partners with findhelp to address social determinants of health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has partnered with findhelp, America’s leading social care network, to help address social determinants of health, or barriers, that affect patient health, such as transportation, food, and shelter. findhelp. The findhelp network features more than 605,700 distinct program locations in all 50 U.S....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris

WESTON — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on September 30, 2022, under the compassionate care of Shirley Burrow in Jane Lew. She was born in Lewis County on October 26, 1917, daughter of the late Hoy C. and Nellie O. (Crowl) Jarvis. Regena was united in marriage on December 26, 1943 to her late husband John Spillman Norris, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1972. In addition, Regena was preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Wanda” (Jarvis) Norris and brother, Hoy “Sherrol” Jarvis.
WESTON, WV

