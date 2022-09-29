Forget Matching Family Pajamas: Janie and Jack’s New Collab Lets Your Kid Match Their American Girl Doll

Janie and Jack/SheKnows

There are few childhood feelings cooler than twinning with your favorite doll. Well, drop everything, because you can gift that feeling to your child in a major way this season: one of our favorite go-to brands, Janie and Jack, has just debuted its collaboration with American Girl. Not only can your kid and their American Girl doll match, they can have entire matching wardrobes with all the gorgeous pieces in the collaboration — just in time to hit those upcoming holiday parties in style.

In crisp and festive-feeling hues of red and navy and priced from $12 to $125, the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection includes picture-perfect plaids, darling roses, and even the cutest shoes, purses, hats, and coats to fully complete the look.

The company says the collection is “designed to inspire forever friendships, new traditions, and lasting memories” — but we’d also like to add “make adorable holiday pictures” into the mix, because seriously? These outfits are completely holiday card-worthy. Or, at the very least, totally Instagrammable!

You can view the entire American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection here, but in the meantime, check out a few of the pieces we’re eyeing for our minis … and for their minis, too!

Wrapped in Roses

Red roses cascade from the ruffled collar, past the velvet belt, and onto the full and flouncy skirt of this gorgeous sateen dress, available in sizes 2T to 16 (and doll sizes too, naturally!).

Sweater Weather

Made of super-soft French terry, this warm and cozy sweater features standout red roses on a vivid navy background, and puff sleeves to make it feel extra fancy. And of course, you’ll want your doll to feel fancy too, so here’s the version made for her.

Tiers of Tulle

This vibrant red skirt is comprised of layers of dot tulle, with a smooth satin waistband and elastic waist to ensure a snug fit — and pairs perfectly with the Wrapped in Roses sweater! (Find the miniature version for dolls here.)

Cozy Rose-y

Janie and Jack’s signature soft stretch leggings are adorably embellished with rose appliqués that tie them seamlessly into the rest of the pieces in the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection (and the matching leggings for dolls come in a two-pack with red and navy!).

Perfect in Plaid

Your kid can stay both chic and cozy in this stylish coat (which, of course, has a matching doll version too). Its plush faux fur collar and cuffs make it warm, while detailing like the tie belt and gold-tone buttons make it special.

Ruby Slippers

These festive red satin T-strap shoes are ready for dancing! In sizes 4 all the way up to 5K — and doll sizes too! — they feature a buckle closure and an adorable bow.

Wintry Wool

How to top off the perfect holiday outfit? With the perfect beret, of course! This one is made of warm wool to keep your kiddo nice and cozy with a jaunty little pom-pom on top … and of course, their doll will most definitely need a matching version.

That’s not all the stunningly cute pieces in the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection (we want to buy every single one, TBH) but there’s just too much good stuff to showcase here. Did we mention that you can buy the dolls through the Janie and Jack website as well?

Get your kid and their favorite doll holiday-ready — but don’t wait, because this gorgeous new collection is selling fast!