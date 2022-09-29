ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Forget Matching Family Pajamas: Janie and Jack’s New Collab Lets Your Kid Match Their American Girl Doll

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9B6V_0iFapU3B00
Janie and Jack/SheKnows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are few childhood feelings cooler than twinning with your favorite doll. Well, drop everything, because you can gift that feeling to your child in a major way this season: one of our favorite go-to brands, Janie and Jack, has just debuted its collaboration with American Girl. Not only can your kid and their American Girl doll match, they can have entire matching wardrobes with all the gorgeous pieces in the collaboration — just in time to hit those upcoming holiday parties in style.

In crisp and festive-feeling hues of red and navy and priced from $12 to $125, the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection includes picture-perfect plaids, darling roses, and even the cutest shoes, purses, hats, and coats to fully complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvS9U_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

The company says the collection is “designed to inspire forever friendships, new traditions, and lasting memories” — but we’d also like to add “make adorable holiday pictures” into the mix, because seriously? These outfits are completely holiday card-worthy. Or, at the very least, totally Instagrammable!

You can view the entire American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection here, but in the meantime, check out a few of the pieces we’re eyeing for our minis … and for their minis, too!

Wrapped in Roses

Red roses cascade from the ruffled collar, past the velvet belt, and onto the full and flouncy skirt of this gorgeous sateen dress, available in sizes 2T to 16 (and doll sizes too, naturally!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsxPa_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Wrapped in Roses Dress $114.00 Buy now Sign Up

Sweater Weather

Made of super-soft French terry, this warm and cozy sweater features standout red roses on a vivid navy background, and puff sleeves to make it feel extra fancy. And of course, you’ll want your doll to feel fancy too, so here’s the version made for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTBl5_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Wrapped in Roses Party Top $48.00 Buy now Sign Up

Tiers of Tulle

This vibrant red skirt is comprised of layers of dot tulle, with a smooth satin waistband and elastic waist to ensure a snug fit — and pairs perfectly with the Wrapped in Roses sweater! (Find the miniature version for dolls here.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF1Td_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Rose Red Tulle Skirt $50.00 Buy now Sign Up

Cozy Rose-y

Janie and Jack’s signature soft stretch leggings are adorably embellished with rose appliqués that tie them seamlessly into the rest of the pieces in the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection (and the matching leggings for dolls come in a two-pack with red and navy!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szDGz_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Cozy Rose Leggings
 $38.00 Buy now Sign Up

Perfect in Plaid

Your kid can stay both chic and cozy in this stylish coat (which, of course, has a matching doll version too). Its plush faux fur collar and cuffs make it warm, while detailing like the tie belt and gold-tone buttons make it special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rawc3_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Long Plaid Coat $125.00 Buy now Sign Up

Ruby Slippers

These festive red satin T-strap shoes are ready for dancing! In sizes 4 all the way up to 5K — and doll sizes too! — they feature a buckle closure and an adorable bow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06613V_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

Satin T-Strap Bow Flat $64.00 Buy now Sign Up

Wintry Wool

How to top off the perfect holiday outfit? With the perfect beret, of course! This one is made of warm wool to keep your kiddo nice and cozy with a jaunty little pom-pom on top … and of course, their doll will most definitely need a matching version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j4K4_0iFapU3B00
American Girl x Janie and Jack

That’s not all the stunningly cute pieces in the American Girl x Janie and Jack Collection (we want to buy every single one, TBH) but there’s just too much good stuff to showcase here. Did we mention that you can buy the dolls through the Janie and Jack website as well?

Get your kid and their favorite doll holiday-ready — but don’t wait, because this gorgeous new collection is selling fast!

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Posts a Brand-New Pic of All Her Kids & Psalm is a Whole Mood

Kim Kardashian and her kids are feelin’ the love in Italy during Milan Fashion Week — or at least North, Saint, and Chicago seem to be having fun. Psalm, Kim and ex Kanye West’s youngest child, looks like he would rather be anywhere but in a fancy Italian hotel being photographed with the rest of his fam. The Kardashians star posted a behind-the-scenes look of the Dolce & Gabbana SS/23 Milan Fashion Week show, starting with a stunning family portrait. Kim poses with her four children for a black and white photo with the simple caption “Amore.” But take a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Children’s Hysterical Reaction to Her & Prince William’s Engagement Photos Shows Even Royals Deal With Blunt Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like just yesterday we were fawning over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s engagement photos (and Kate’s stunning blue dress that was sold out everywhere!) But then you realize that that didn’t happen yesterday; it happened over a decade ago, in 2010. We know; we’re asking ourselves where the time went as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Exclusive: Ashley Graham Talks Babies, Body Love, & the 'Bookmarks' That Keep Her Marriage on Track

Model, entrepreneur, and mom Ashley Graham knows a thing or two about diapers … or, more precisely, a thing or three. She’s raising three kids under three years old, after all: Isaac, born in 2020, and twins Malachi and Roman, born almost exactly a year later in 2021, with husband Justin Ervin. Needless to say, Graham is in the up-to-her-elbows stage of parenthood, which is why her recent partnership with diaper brand Coterie was a natural fit. Graham sat down with SheKnows for an exclusive chat about her babies, her body, her marriage — and, of course, diapers. She may be...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls

If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same people released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people by invoking change. Along with that, you can also read a powerful forward from Bindi Irwin, something we know your kiddos...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby Rose
SheKnows

Pink & Carey Hart Prove They Have the Coolest Family of Four With This ‘Epic’ Family Day

Lovebirds Carey Hart and Pink just had the coolest family outing: a music festival! The family of four was truly living it up, and the pics only prove that fact!. On Oct 3, Hart uploaded a bunch of darling family photos with the caption, “Pretty epic couple days @theohanafest w/ the family. Seeing Willz sing on stage w/ her mama gets me choked up every time! Partied Jamo to the point of passing out 🤣. Was pretty epic to see @officialjackwhite and @eddievedder play, and see @pink blow the roof off!!!! @foxmoto.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's Touching Family Photo on the Beach Shows the Depth of How 'Grateful' She Is

One of the many things we love about the Irwin family is how loving they are for one another, never missing an opportunity to tell the world how much they care for each other. And on October 4, Bindi Irwin reminded the world how grateful she is for her family. She uploaded a photo of her and her family on the beach with the caption, “I wish I could find words that truly capture how much my family means to me. Infinite love for their support and kindness every day of my life. ‘Grateful’ is an understatement. 💙” In the photo, we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Nordstrom Is the Most Underrated Place to Buy Holiday Decor & Tons of Items Are Already on Sale

If you listen closely enough, you might just start to hear the faintest ringing of jingle bells because Christmas is only 83 days away! Santa and his elves are busy making toys at the North Pole, and Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer are deep into training for hauling that sleigh around the globe in less than three months. Down here in the real world, holiday decor and Halloween decorations are battling for retail space as merrymakers and tricksters start decking the halls for the seasons that offer the most options for festive displays. While you know to check...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Collab#American Girl#Holiday Pajamas
SheKnows

Jhené Aiko Proudly Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Series of Glamorous & Sheer Outfits

We have to say it: the Queen of baby bump selfies and mirror photos is unequivocally Jhené Aiko. Have you seen her Instagram? It’s full of stunning and radiant photos of her showing off her growing baby bump. And we can’t get enough of it! On September 30, Aiko uploaded a series of photos throughout the month of her glowing with her baby bump. She posted it with the caption, “September bump dump 🥰.” You can see the photos HERE. In the first photo, we see Aiko cradling her baby bump while rocking a casual look of baggy jeans and a sheer white...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Shoppers Can't Get Over the 'Amazing Transformation' This $7 Curl Spray Left to Their Damaged Hair

Calling all curly-haired Queens: we may have the solution to detangling those curls and making your hair as bouncy as ever (without breaking the bank!) Whether you’re looking for something for you to achieve your hair goals or help your child gain haircare habits, it’s never too early (or too late!) to get started. Thanks to Amazon, we can get the shiny, healthy curls of our dreams for only $7. Buy: SoCozy Curl Spray $7.99 The SoCozy, Curl Spray LeaveIn Conditioner is a powerful detangling spray that’s perfect for conditioning curls of any kind for kids and adults alike. Made with olive oil,...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant’s Girls Bianka & Capri Are Ready for Halloween As They Rock These Adorable Disney-Themed Costumes

October is here, and you know what that means? It’s officially Halloween month (yes, we know what we said!) Time to break out the spooky decor and Halloween costumes (and mentally prepare for the amount of money we’re going to spend on everyone’s costumes!) Is it any surprise that Disney is already in full swing with the spookiest time of the year? Because not only is Disney officially in Halloween mode, but so are the Bryants.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

This Sneak Peek of Lindsay Lohan's New Holiday Romcom Looks Like Such a Cozy Good Time

Lindsay Lohan is reminding us of just how iconic she is with a tweet about her upcoming Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. On October 3, a day that’s now basically a national holiday thanks to Mean Girls, Lohan tweeted, “It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th,” adding a cheeky “(What happens on Wednesdays again??)” — IYKYK. Her Mean Girls references were accompanied by a promotional image for her newest project, in which she’d seen standing next to her co-star, Glee alum Chord Overstreet, wearing a Mariah Carey-approved red jumpsuit with massive billowing sleeves and a matching red lip....
MOVIES
SheKnows

Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s 2-in-1 Mascara & Lash Serum Is a Total Game-Changer for Sensitive or Easily Irritated Eyes

While many love the way mascara makes their eyes pop and won’t feel complete without applying at least one coat on, some find it causes dryness, itchiness, and overall irritation. That’s not exactly what you want out of a beauty product that’s meant to enhance your features. Fortunately, we came across a beauty brand that creates products that keep your eye health in mind. In fact, every product was designed by a board-certified ophthalmologist, and their mascara in particular is a huge hit for beauty lovers with sensitive and easily irritated eyes. Twenty/Twenty Beauty was founded by ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo,...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus Shares an Uber-Romantic Photo Dump to Send a Special Message to Her Handsome Husband

Gabi, we’re pretty sure, is going to be in for one rude awakening sooner or later when it comes to Days of Our Lives‘ Li. About the only uncertainty in their relationship is whether Gabi will learn that he’s been using and manipulating her before or after they’re married! Though who knows, now that Stefan took his stock options back, Li might decide his love mark isn’t worth the effort and move on to another plan.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral & Under-$25 Mascara With Over 11,000 5-Star Reviews Both Lengthens & Volumizes Even Brittle Lashes

While we’ve seen many beauty products go viral on TikTok, there are only a few that have taken the entire app by storm. This time around, everyone is raving about a mascara from MAC Cosmetics. Within the past month, the biggest TikTok beauty find is the MAC MACStack Mascara, with so many videos of people showing the dramatic before and after results. One of the most popular videos of the bunch came from a TikToker known as @kellyrosesarno. Sarno raved about it, saying how amazing and effective it is — and after seeing it for ourselves; we have to agree. Interested in...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Rebecca Gayheart & Her Lookalike Daughter Billie Made Everyone See Double in Their Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jawbreaker star Rebecca Gayheart just made everyone do a double take, in more ways than one. At the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Private Residence in Brentwood, California, Gayheart came to turn heads in a black velvet jumpsuit, and she didn’t come alone. In a super surprising turn of events, Gayheart brought along her 12-year-old daughter Billie Beatrice to the event. Not only is this a super rare appearance, but it reminds everyone that Gayheart’s daughter is basically her mini-me! See the photos below: In the photos, we see the mother-daughter duo rocking their black ensembles, with Billie rocking a lace overlayed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Released an Endearing Kids' Book With a Powerful Message

Reese Witherspoon is a producer, actress, founder, creator of delightful Instagram content — and now she’s adding children’s book author to that impressive list. Witherspoon penned Busy Betty, a picture book that, according to the description, encourages young readers to “celebrate what makes them unique and realize that anything is possible.” Busy Betty — available now! — is actually based on Witherspoon’s own childhood. “During the past year, I’ve been thinking about the kind of kid I was: goofy, mischievous, creative and very BUSY,” Witherspoon explained in an Instagram post. “Oh boy, I made a lot of messes and mistakes and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

SheKnows

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy