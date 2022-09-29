ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Alfred Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox wins by one shot at St Andrews

-15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot

Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
SkySports

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre in contention as Richard Mansell leads

Richard Mansell impressed in brutal conditions to grab the halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre also impressed. The second round was brought forward and played under a shotgun start due to heavy rain and strong winds along the Scottish coast, with just nine of the 168-man field able to post an under-par total on any of three courses being used for the event.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
golfmagic.com

Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour "ARE YOU DRUNK?" during his second round

Thomas Pieters tweeted "are you drunk?" to the DP World Tour during his second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Pieters got off to a brilliant start with a 65 at Carnoustie in round one but then struggled badly like so many others in brutal weather conditions in round two at Kingsbarns.
CBS Sports

2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes

Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!

We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
