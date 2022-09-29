Read full article on original website
BBC
Alfred Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox wins by one shot at St Andrews
-15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Former PGA Tour caddie on OWGR issue? "Be mad at your agent!"
Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood - who carried the bag most recently for Matt Kuchar - has hit out at the "closed shop" of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in a debate about world ranking points. Wood, who also looped for Mark Calcavecchia, Hunter Mahan and Kevin Sutherland before...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy shoots 66 alongside father in first round at St. Andrews since The Open
Rory McIlroy teed it up at St. Andrews Saturday for the first time since the final round of The Open, when he had to watch Cameron Smith hoist the claret jug after McIlroy could only manage a final-round 2-under 70 at the famed links course. The world No. 2 fared...
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre in contention as Richard Mansell leads
Richard Mansell impressed in brutal conditions to grab the halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre also impressed. The second round was brought forward and played under a shotgun start due to heavy rain and strong winds along the Scottish coast, with just nine of the 168-man field able to post an under-par total on any of three courses being used for the event.
Photos: Brutal weather conditions challenge the players at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns
The Alfred Dunhill Links is one of the best events on the DP World Tour schedule. Players rotate between three courses for the first three days — the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns — before the final round is played at St. Andrews. Thursday’s conditions were built for...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
Charley Hull gives field the boot, wins 2022 Ascendant LPGA to end six year drought
Charley Hull had so much fun shooting a 7-under 64 on Friday that she did it again on Sunday. Tied after the first three rounds with Xiyu Lin, Hull made four birdies over her final seven holes to separate for a one-shot win at 18 under at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
golfmagic.com
Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour "ARE YOU DRUNK?" during his second round
Thomas Pieters tweeted "are you drunk?" to the DP World Tour during his second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Pieters got off to a brilliant start with a 65 at Carnoustie in round one but then struggled badly like so many others in brutal weather conditions in round two at Kingsbarns.
CBS Sports
2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes
Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
BBC
Miracle of Medinah: Paul Lawrie recalls famous Ryder Cup comeback 10 years on
The "most satisfying" round of Paul Lawrie's career is surely the brilliant 67 that propelled him to Open glory in 1999, right? It was, after all, the biggest final-round comeback in major history. Turns out even that can't compete with a miracle. Exactly 10 years ago to the day, the...
Golf Channel
'I’m internally crying': Nasty conditions wreak havoc at St. Andrews on Friday
To say that the conditions on Friday at St. Andrews were ferocious might be an understatement. "100%," Robert MacIntyre said when asked if Friday was the best 2-under 70 he's ever shot. "It got to a point where it wasn't even golf." During Round 2 of the Dunhill Links Championship,...
