golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Sam Burns knew INSTANTLY about this golf rule, but did you?!
Sam Burns, who is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, knew instantly about this golf rule that is rarely used - but did you?!. Burns, 26, came into this tournament - the second of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season - fresh off helping the U.S. side clinch the Presidents Cup.
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"
Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals daughter accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife
Mark Hubbard, who is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour, has revealed he was unable to practice for a week after his daughter accidentally stabbed him in the foot with a kitchen knife. Hubbard has a one stroke lead ahead of Mackenzie Hughes at The Country Club...
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Former PGA Tour caddie on OWGR issue? "Be mad at your agent!"
Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood - who carried the bag most recently for Matt Kuchar - has hit out at the "closed shop" of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in a debate about world ranking points. Wood, who also looped for Mark Calcavecchia, Hunter Mahan and Kevin Sutherland before...
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen echoes Rory McIlroy's sentiments: "LIV isn't going anywhere"
Louis Oosthuizen has echoed the sentiments of Rory McIlroy over LIV Golf's future as he claimed Greg Norman's league "isn't going anywhere" and there is "no need for animosity". In a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the 2010 Open winner has revealed his thought process before joining the...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
Golf.com
The perfect hat to wear on and off the golf course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter may just have a new rival, and he's a Sunshine Tour rookie...
Ian Poulter, who has become a polarising figure in the world of professional golf because of his association with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, just might have a new rival. For years Poulter, now 46, has been bashing his chest as he collects points for Team Europe in the Ryder...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit
Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre in contention as Richard Mansell leads
Richard Mansell impressed in brutal conditions to grab the halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Alex Noren and Robert MacIntyre also impressed. The second round was brought forward and played under a shotgun start due to heavy rain and strong winds along the Scottish coast, with just nine of the 168-man field able to post an under-par total on any of three courses being used for the event.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
