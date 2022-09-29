Read full article on original website
Bounce off hotel could eventually earn Alex Noren a Masters berth
After falling out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking on a few occasions the previous two years, Alex Noren is back inside the top 50. And he has quite the fortunate bounce to thank for that. The 40-year-old Swede tied for second on Sunday at the...
Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of...
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Now on PGA Tour, Dean Burmester wants to put name next to Tiger Woods
PGA Tour fans are going to be seeing a lot of "Mean Dean" this fall – and likely next year as well. Dean Burmester, the 33-year-old rookie from Bloemfontein, South Africa, earned his Tour card via this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Finals after spending most of his career competing on the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, where he has won a combined 10 times.
Bryson DeChambeau nearly pulls off upset at PLDA World Championships
Bryson DeChambeau is getting pretty good at this long drive thing. Competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships for the second straight year, DeChambeau nearly pulled off a massive upset on Saturday in Mesquite, Nevada. He improved on last year’s seventh-place debut to finish runner-up to Martin Borgmeier in the Open division.
Winner's bag: Sanderson Farms Championship winner Mackenzie Hughes
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-6), S55 (7-PW), with Project X 6.5 shaft. WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (52-SS, 56-WS, 60-TS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale...
Presidents Cup snubs Ryan Fox, Mac Hughes rise in OWGR after wins
Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes each narrowly missed trips to Quail Hollow two weeks ago for the Presidents Cup. If there was a short list of notable omissions for International captain Trevor Immelman’s squad, both players would surely be on it. But on Sunday, neither player looked like much...
Immelman: Mixed Presidents Cup idea is ‘disrespectful’ on all accounts
Ernie Els provided the blueprint and laid the foundation for the International Presidents Cup team. Trevor Immelman has now added a few bricks. “Eventually this house is going to be built,” Immelman said recently on Claude Harmon III’s podcast. “Eventually we’re going to win this thing.”
Power rankings: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im lead Shriners top 10
Birdies will be had as the PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for this week's Shriners Children's Open. Just eight courses played easier than TPC Summerlin last season, including last week's venue, Country Club of Jackson. But unlike the Sanderson layout, TPC Summerlin is much more forgiving off the tee. There's a reason why Matt Wolff finished runner-up here in back-to-back years. Martin Laird, who can still hit his irons at an elite level, is a horse for this course, which should also tell you something.
Mackenzie Hughes on early celebration: ‘I knew about a foot out’
Mackenzie Hughes knew the putt was good. Everything else was a blur. As Hughes’ winning putt on the second playoff hole rolled toward the cup, the 31-year-old Canadian, who hadn’t lifted a PGA Tour trophy since capturing his first six years ago, clenched his right hand into a fist and loaded up. By the time the ball dropped, securing Hughes the win Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d had already begun to unleash the fist pump.
