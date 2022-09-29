Birdies will be had as the PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for this week's Shriners Children's Open. Just eight courses played easier than TPC Summerlin last season, including last week's venue, Country Club of Jackson. But unlike the Sanderson layout, TPC Summerlin is much more forgiving off the tee. There's a reason why Matt Wolff finished runner-up here in back-to-back years. Martin Laird, who can still hit his irons at an elite level, is a horse for this course, which should also tell you something.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO