WRAL News

For once, the hurricane shark was real

To professional fact-checkers who sort fact from fable on social media, Hurricane Shark has been a longtime nemesis. For more than a decade, fake, grainy images of a shark swimming in waters it doesn’t belong in — usually a highway and a subway platform — have reliably circulated during nearly every major storm.
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

MEXICO CITY — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s government...
AP PHOTOS: Ukraine bakery supplies bread for the front lines

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, UKRAINE — Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. It’s one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, most...
