ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Case against source for Trump dossier advances, barely

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K05Ed_0iFaiJhB00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their criminal case against an analyst who provided key details for a flawed dossier on ex-President Donald Trump, although the judge called his decision “an extremely close call.”

Lawyers for Igor Danchenko asked a judge Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to dismiss all five charges against him. He's accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained the information that ultimately made its way into the "Steele dossier," a report that purported to detail connections between Trump and Russian intelligence and helped fuel a full-fledged FBI investigation called "Crossfire Hurricane" in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

The dossier famously suggested that Russians had compromising information on Trump regarding salacious sexual activity he allegedly engaged in at a Moscow hotel.

The indictment alleges Danchenko lied about the credibility of his sources when in reality his primary source was actually a Democratic operative named Charles Dolan with ties to Trump's opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.

The indictment says the FBI could have better judged the veracity of the Steele dossier had it known that a Democratic operative who volunteered for Clinton was the source of much of the dossier's information.

Danchenko's lawyers argued Thursday that all the charges should be dismissed because Danchenko's answers to the FBI were technically true, if not necessarily illuminating.

Specifically, Danchenko denied that he “talked” to Dolan about the allegations in the dossier. In reality, Danchenko had discussed the accusations in an email with Dolan, but never spoke with him in an oral conversation.

“It was a bad question,” said Danchenko's lawyer, Stuart Sears. “That's the special counsel's problem. Not Mr. Danchenko's. ... He is not required to guess what the question actually means.”

The other counts deal with a statement to the FBI that Danchenko received other details in an anonymous phone call from someone he “believed" to be Sergei Millian, a former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Sears said Danchenko never said with any certainty that Millian was the source and that it can't be a false statement if that was what Danchenko truly believed.

Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for government misconduct in the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation, said that Danchenko's statements, if examined in context rather than in isolation, will show that he knowingly lied.

He said Danchenko himself used the word “speaking” to refer written words posted on social media accounts. And he said the evidence will show Millian didn't know Danchenko and that Danchenko had no reason to believe that Millian was the anonymous caller that Danchenko cited.

“He knows exactly what the FBI is looking for, the context of those questions,” Durham said.

The judge, Anthony Trenga, acknowledged that the defense's theory “can be a very persuasive, strong argument to a jury,” but he said that ultimately the government met its burden to overcome a motion to dismiss.

It will be up to a jury to determine whether the government can meet its burden of proving a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, a much higher standard. Trenga said he will revisit the issue during trial after the government presents its case.

The most incendiary allegations in the Steele dossier — that Trump hired prostitutes to engage in sexual activity in the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow — may not be part of the trial at all. Danchenko is not actually charged with lying to the FBI about his sourcing for that specific allegation. But prosecutors want to present evidence to the jury about it nonetheless, and elicit testimony that would suggest Dolan was Danchenko's source for that allegation as well.

Defense lawyers say any testimony about it is irrelevant and prejudicial and threatens to “swallow the trial” if it's allowed in.

Prosecutor Michael Keilty countered that it's important to show Dolan's connection to those allegations.

“It's not going to be a sideshow,” he said. “We're not going to talk about what Mr. Trump did or did not do at the Ritz.”

Trenga took the issue under advisement — he said he had concerns about the relevancy of the information compared to its potential for prejudice, and that he would rule on that and other issues of what evidence will be allowed at trial before it begins Oct. 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian forces ‘fully cleared’ in Lyman, says Zelensky

Ukraine is in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv’s most significant battlefield gain in weeks.“As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel today.It comes as the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of the city and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several female demonstrators chopped off chunks of their hair and tossed them into the air as a gesture of liberation.
PROTESTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
133K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy