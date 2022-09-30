ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

The house from 'Hocus Pocus' is now on Airbnb

 4 days ago

"Hocus Pocus" fans can have a chance to run amok and live out the witchy ways of the Sanderson Sisters in Salem, Massachusetts this Halloween season.

Just in time for the trio's highly anticipated return in " Hocus Pocus 2 ", streaming on Disney+ September 30, their historic haunt has been brought back to life as though it has been frozen in time for 300 years.

Helynn Ospina - PHOTO: Inside the Airbnb experience of the cottage recreated from "Hocus Pocus."

The timeworn cottage was recreated to resemble the bewitching and nostalgic home, located in the remote woods of Salem.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the films, told Airbnb . “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

Helynn Ospina - PHOTO: Inside the Airbnb recreated cottage that resembles the one in "Hocus Pocus."

The exclusive stay is available for two guests on October 20 for $31 and fans can request to book online through Airbnb starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Guests can get in the spirit trying their hands at "enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief," the listing on Airbnb states.

Helynn Ospina - PHOTO: Inside the Airbnb recreated cottage that resembles the one in "Hocus Pocus."

Visitors can also expect to "explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town’s most haunted properties."

Additionally, there will be a special screening of the movie's sequel.

Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, to help support the next generation of the historic city.

" Hocus Pocus 2 " hits Disney+ on Sept. 30. The first "Hocus Pocus" film is currently available to stream on the platform.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

