It takes weeks of grueling physical and mental work to prep the autumn-themed flower arrangement at the Route 9 entrance to the Saratoga Spa State Park. And Dan Urkevich is the man for the job. Born and raised in Mechanicville, Urkevich started gardening in the park while in his 20s, planting flowers at different areas on the golf course when it was run by the state. Impressed with his gardening skills, park management asked him to take charge of the flower designs when they decided to create the fall display in 1999, and he’s been responsible for Saratoga’s most Instagrammable autumnal photo-op since.

MECHANICVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO