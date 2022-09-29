ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday

The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale

The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
WARRENSBURG, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Cars
saratogaliving.com

Power Player: Garden Master Dan Urkevich

It takes weeks of grueling physical and mental work to prep the autumn-themed flower arrangement at the Route 9 entrance to the Saratoga Spa State Park. And Dan Urkevich is the man for the job. Born and raised in Mechanicville, Urkevich started gardening in the park while in his 20s, planting flowers at different areas on the golf course when it was run by the state. Impressed with his gardening skills, park management asked him to take charge of the flower designs when they decided to create the fall display in 1999, and he’s been responsible for Saratoga’s most Instagrammable autumnal photo-op since.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NewsBreak
Cars
Adirondack Explorer

Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw

Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell

Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
MENANDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
albanymagic.com

The October 1987 Snow Storm that Paralyzed Albany [PHOTOS]

Wow. Just wow. The Capital Region is no stranger to snow storms, but in October? That’s a totally different animal. It happened on October 4, 1987. A rare nor’easter dumped up to a foot of snow on parts of the Capital Region. Since leaves were still on the...
ALBANY, NY

