Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday
The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale
The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.
Power Player: Garden Master Dan Urkevich
It takes weeks of grueling physical and mental work to prep the autumn-themed flower arrangement at the Route 9 entrance to the Saratoga Spa State Park. And Dan Urkevich is the man for the job. Born and raised in Mechanicville, Urkevich started gardening in the park while in his 20s, planting flowers at different areas on the golf course when it was run by the state. Impressed with his gardening skills, park management asked him to take charge of the flower designs when they decided to create the fall display in 1999, and he’s been responsible for Saratoga’s most Instagrammable autumnal photo-op since.
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
King Neptune’s in Lake George Becoming ‘Quirky’ Hotel
A big change could be coming to a well-known hot spot in Lake George Village. King Neptune's Bar & Grill will be reimagined. What will it turn into? The owners are thinking of changing things up in a big way. Who Are the New Owners and What's the Plan?. Sean...
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Slick’s Restaurant closing after 48 years
A Schenectady restaurant closed on Friday after nearly 50 years in business.
Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
Once big landmarks, small theme parks no longer have a draw
Adirondack landscape littered with shuttered attractions. The first time Bob Carroll visited Gaslight Village, a theme park in the heart of Lake George that captivated visitors with its vaudeville-inspired entertainment, a magician invited him onstage and made him float in midair. Enthralled by the trick, the boy knew it wouldn’t be his last time on the park’s main stage.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell
Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
Watch! Jimmie Allen Stops His Schenectady Show Mid-Song! Why?
It was a fantastic weekend for country music with Luke Combs at MVP Arena in Albany for two nights on Friday and Saturday. Jimmie Allen headlined Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady on Saturday night. What Happened at Frogtober Fest?. Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady was an...
The Daily Grind closes Troy location after 38 years
The Daily Grind has closed its Troy location, but the Albany spot is staying open. The coffee shop officially closed its doors on September 27.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Papa Brillo’s opening new location in East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.
The October 1987 Snow Storm that Paralyzed Albany [PHOTOS]
Wow. Just wow. The Capital Region is no stranger to snow storms, but in October? That’s a totally different animal. It happened on October 4, 1987. A rare nor’easter dumped up to a foot of snow on parts of the Capital Region. Since leaves were still on the...
