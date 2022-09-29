TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was a regular cost of living increase, but it is the first increase some parents have seen in a few years. Some parents say their daily rate is not enough to pay for expenses. The increase takes effect Saturday.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO