Headlines for Sunday, October 2, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/AP) - Kansas is now 5-0 for the first time since 2009 after defeating Iowa State Saturday, 14-11. KU's win against the Cyclones follows last weekend's 35-27 win over Duke. Both games were played to sold-out crowds at Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU Athletics announced that ESPN College GameDay is coming to KU for next weekend's game against TCU. Meanwhile, the Kansas State University Wildcats beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday, 37-28 ==========
Headlines for Saturday, October 1, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was a regular cost of living increase, but it is the first increase some parents have seen in a few years. Some parents say their daily rate is not enough to pay for expenses. The increase takes effect Saturday.
