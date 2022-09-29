ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Live on 10/02

The Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-2) will play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys. Disclosure: Links to retailers...
Gavin Escobar, Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Dead at 31

Gavin Escobar, a former NFL tight end who played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Escobar was among two people found dead in a rock-climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. According to ESPN, firefighters found them dead near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said that Escobar and Walsh died while climbing a "rock face."
Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game

In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives

The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who began the season at right guard but moved over to center following Chase Roullier's Week 2 injury, is ruled out due to a concussion. Schweitzer did not practice all week and was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man’s identity has not been released. “We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”
NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) active for Week 4 meeting with Washington

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Washington on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.7 targets against the Commanders. Michael Gallup (knee) is also active. Schultz's...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
