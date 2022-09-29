ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

viatravelers.com

35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri

It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
stljewishlight.org

Documentia by CRC’s Benjamin Kaplan takes an artistic look at dementia, celebrating the memories

Artists often use real life experiences to inspire their work. That’s exactly the case for St. Louis multidisciplinary artist Benjamin Kaplan. He channeled the raw emotions of being a caregiver to family members. Then he used his creativity to develop a new exhibition called “Documentia” now on display at The Gallery at The Kranzberg in Grand Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Dana pays a visit to the Rosebud Vault Boutique

ST. LOUIS — About an hour outside of St. Louis City you’ll find a much smaller one that’ll make you stop and smell the roses. Rosebud is the tiny town with a big personality and a population under a thousand, but the people who live here say that’s what makes it so special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area

The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022

If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Whose ghosts supposedly haunt McPike Mansion in Alton?

Henry Guest McPike was a multi-faceted spirit. He was a two-time mayor of Alton, Illinois, and a kingmaker in local politics. He dabbled in horticulture, propagating his own variety of grape coveted in winemaking circles. He was also a skilled businessman, who counted real estate and insurance among his ventures. A man of such prominence needed a stately home, and, in 1869, McPike commissioned a local architect to build an ornate Italianate-style estate on a 15-acre compound in Alton.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Be Our Guest at Dalie’s Smokehouse buy $50 gift certificates for $25

ST. LOUIS – There’s something magical in the sauce on Dalie’s sandwiches. Now, we don’t know what that is, but no matter! Today, you can get a great deal. We invite you to Be Our Guest and purchase a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Dalie’s Smokehouse. These will go fast!! Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center

Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad

Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area’s top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

