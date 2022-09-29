ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
BARLOW, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman

A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
HICKMAN, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Metropolis, IL
City
Nashville, IL
City
Wickliffe, KY
Metropolis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Sept. 18. Police officers responded to a business on the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:40 a.m. The victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man accused of methamphetamine trafficking arrested in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paducah man accused of trafficking methamphetamine. The sheriff's office says it began investigating 37-year-old Joshua Averitt after receiving a tip that he was selling meth in the county. The sheriff's office claims detectives bought meth from Averitt as part of the investigation, and he was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop at the intersection of 28th Street and Adams Street.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Paducah Police#The Massac County State
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday

The Paducah Police Department will give the public an opportunity to meet with officers on Wednesday. The Paducah Police Department has partnered with McDonald's on Jackson Street for Coffee with a Cop. The event gives the public an opportunity to interact with the police department on a personal level. Officers...
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Trigg deer collision

A motorcycle struck a deer Friday night in Trigg County, resulting in the motorcyclist being airlifted to a Nashville hospital. According to WKDZ, the Trigg County Sheriff's Department reports the motorcycle struck the deer just after 6:00 pm on Will Jackson Road. The motorcyclist was taken to Trigg County Hospital,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency

Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Police locate Paducah woman reported missing

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Graves County Deputies Make Drug Arrest at Mayfield Tornado Relief Camper

One person was arrested, and one being sought, following a search of a tornado relief camper in Mayfield. Graves County sheriff’s reports said deputies searched the camper, following numerous complaints of drug activity on Dorothy Lane. During the search, numerous methamphetamine smoking pipes containing residue were located, as well...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the river at the New Madrid boat ramp. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
NEW MADRID, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters

PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy